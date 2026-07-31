EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin Confesses She Sometimes Mixes Up Her Seven Kids

As RadarOnline.com readers will know, the 42-year-old author and podcast host shares seven children with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin , 68 – Carmen, 12, Rafael, 11, Leonardo, nine, Romeo, eight, Eduardo, five, María, four, and Ilaria, three.

Hilaria Baldwin has admitted life as a mother of seven can become so hectic she sometimes forgets which child she is calling, joking managing such a large family means she regularly mixes up names and even loses count of how many children she has.

Hilaria said: "Trust me, I miscount (my children)! I'm that mom (when), like somebody's doing something, I'm like, I go through all the other names and find I'm like, 'You know, whoever you are, stop doing what you're doing.'"

A source close to the family exclusively told Radar : "With seven young children in the house, there's constant activity and endless noise. Hilaria laughs about mixing up names because it's something many parents do, only on a much bigger scale. Their home is busy, but family remains at the center of everything they do."

Speaking on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Hilaria reflected on the realities of raising a household with many children, saying the daily demands of family life sometimes leave her struggling to keep track of everyone.

Despite the occasional confusion, Hilaria said she and Alec have developed distinct parenting roles that help them manage the demands of such a large family.

She added: "Alec and I are both extremely, extremely fiery. I know I'm like the alpha parent. There's certain things that he knows he has to ask my permission for with them. You know what I mean? And so, it's like, 'Oh, can they have this whatever.' And I'm like, 'No. They cannot have this whatever.' (Or), 'Can they go?' 'No. They cannot.'"

Hilaria added while she tends to take the lead on discipline and decisions involving the children, Alec oversees other aspects of family life.

She said: "And then there's other things like our social schedule where, like, he gets to choose that more. So, like, we have, like, our hats that we wear."

The couple has frequently spoken publicly about balancing careers with raising their large family, often sharing glimpses of their home life on social media and television.

Hilaria has previously described motherhood as demanding but rewarding, while Baldwin has said becoming a father later in life reshaped his priorities.