EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin Confesses She Sometimes Mixes Up Her Seven Kids
July 31 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET
Hilaria Baldwin has admitted life as a mother of seven can become so hectic she sometimes forgets which child she is calling, joking managing such a large family means she regularly mixes up names and even loses count of how many children she has.
As RadarOnline.com readers will know, the 42-year-old author and podcast host shares seven children with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, 68 – Carmen, 12, Rafael, 11, Leonardo, nine, Romeo, eight, Eduardo, five, María, four, and Ilaria, three.
Hilaria Keeps It Real
She is also stepmother to Alec's eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 30.
Speaking on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Hilaria reflected on the realities of raising a household with many children, saying the daily demands of family life sometimes leave her struggling to keep track of everyone.
A source close to the family exclusively told Radar: "With seven young children in the house, there's constant activity and endless noise. Hilaria laughs about mixing up names because it's something many parents do, only on a much bigger scale. Their home is busy, but family remains at the center of everything they do."
Hilaria said: "Trust me, I miscount (my children)! I'm that mom (when), like somebody's doing something, I'm like, I go through all the other names and find I'm like, 'You know, whoever you are, stop doing what you're doing.'"
Parenting Teamwork Works
Despite the occasional confusion, Hilaria said she and Alec have developed distinct parenting roles that help them manage the demands of such a large family.
She added: "Alec and I are both extremely, extremely fiery. I know I'm like the alpha parent. There's certain things that he knows he has to ask my permission for with them. You know what I mean? And so, it's like, 'Oh, can they have this whatever.' And I'm like, 'No. They cannot have this whatever.' (Or), 'Can they go?' 'No. They cannot.'"
Hilaria added while she tends to take the lead on discipline and decisions involving the children, Alec oversees other aspects of family life.
She said: "And then there's other things like our social schedule where, like, he gets to choose that more. So, like, we have, like, our hats that we wear."
The couple has frequently spoken publicly about balancing careers with raising their large family, often sharing glimpses of their home life on social media and television.
Hilaria has previously described motherhood as demanding but rewarding, while Baldwin has said becoming a father later in life reshaped his priorities.
Baldwin Shares Hope
Earlier this year, Alec discussed the values he hopes to pass on to his children during an interview with E! News, saying optimism was more important than ever in an increasingly uncertain world.
He said: "I want my kids to grow up having hope because right now it's more hopeless than I've ever seen."
Alec continued: "I mean, kids have a latent learning curve. They get it. It might not be on the tip of their tongue for their daily rhetoric, but they get it. And... we've got to continue to fight to prove to our children that you got to keep fighting."
Alec also said: "You've got to have hope, and you've got to keep fighting to take the reins of power in our society and that responsibility, that awesome responsibility away from people who are going to abuse it."
'Rust' Case Closed
The Baldwins have continued to share updates about their family life while balancing public attention with raising their children, with Hilaria acknowledging that, even with the occasional mix-up over names, the lively household would not be any other way.
Her admission comes after the involuntary manslaughter criminal charge against Alec Baldwin was permanently dismissed with prejudice in July 2024 – completely freeing him from criminal liability regarding the tragic 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set of Rust.
The judge dismissed the case mid-trial after finding the police and prosecutors had intentionally hidden a batch of bullets that could have been relevant to how live ammunition ended up on the set.
Because it was dismissed "with prejudice," the criminal case is permanently closed and cannot be refiled.