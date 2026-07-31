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EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Max Miller's Ex-Wife Seeks Restraining Order, Claims Congressman 'Physically Touched' Her Attorney During Court Hearing

Rep Max Miller
Source: @repmaxmiller/instagram

Rep. Max Miller is facing new allegations in a restraining order motion filed by his ex-wife in Ohio.

July 31 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

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Rep. Max Miller's custody battle has escalated as his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, seeks a restraining order alleging the Ohio congressman harassed her legal team and physically touched one of her attorneys during a recent court hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new motion obtained by Radar and filed in Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court, Emily – the daughter of Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno – is asking a judge to bar Miller from contacting her attorneys directly after what she describes as escalating behavior during the ongoing litigation.

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'Get Your Hands Off of Him'

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Rep. Max Miller
Source: @congressmanMaxMiller

Emily Moreno argues that, unless restrained by the court, Miller will continue engaging in that conduct.

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In an affidavit attached to the filing, Moreno alleges Miller "physically touched" her attorney, Andrew Zashin, without consent during a July 28 court hearing. She claims she immediately told the congressman, "Get your hands off of him."

The filing further alleges Miller has harassed, threatened and communicated directly with Moreno's attorneys despite her being represented by counsel.

Moreno argues that unless restrained by the court, Miller will continue to engage in that conduct.

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Senator Bernie Moreno
Source: @instragramsenatorberniemoreno

Sen. Bernie Moreno (above) is the father of Emily Moreno, who filed the latest restraining order motion.

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Moreno's affidavit also references an alleged statement made in court by Miller's attorney, Larry Zuckerman, who she claims said Miller "just can’t control himself."

The statement is included in Moreno's sworn filing and reflects her allegations before the court.

The latest filing marks another chapter in the high-profile legal dispute between the former couple, whose divorce and custody proceedings have generated repeated court filings and public attention.

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Emily Moreno and Max Miller's Relationship

Senator Bernie Moreno
Source: @instragramsenatorberniemoreno

Emily Moreno alleges Miller (not pictured) has harassed, threatened, and communicated directly with her attorneys.

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Miller, a Republican representing Ohio's 7th Congressional District, first rose to national prominence as a trusted aide to President Donald Trump, serving in several White House and campaign roles before winning election to Congress in 2022. Emily's father, Bernie, was elected to the U.S. Senate from Ohio in 2024.

The former couple married in August 2022 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, where Trump attended the ceremony. They welcomed a daughter in November 2023 before Miller filed for divorce in August 2024. Since then, the former spouses have been locked in an increasingly contentious custody battle over their young daughter, with both sides filing numerous motions and allegations in court

The restraining order request arrives as scrutiny surrounding Miller's personal legal battles continues to grow, with multiple national news organizations reporting on the newly filed court documents.

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Rep. Max Miller and First Lady Melania Trump
Source: @instagramrepmaxmiller

Before serving in Congress, Miller worked in President Trump’s administration as a White House aide.

The filing does not constitute findings of fact, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Court records show Emily is asking the judge to prohibit Miller from communicating directly with her legal counsel and to enter additional protections related to the ongoing domestic relations proceedings.

Should the court grant the request, it would add another layer of judicial oversight to one of Ohio's most closely watched family law disputes involving two politically connected families.

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