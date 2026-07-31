EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Max Miller's Ex-Wife Seeks Restraining Order, Claims Congressman 'Physically Touched' Her Attorney During Court Hearing

Rep. Max Miller's custody battle has escalated as his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, seeks a restraining order alleging the Ohio congressman harassed her legal team and physically touched one of her attorneys during a recent court hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new motion obtained by Radar and filed in Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court, Emily – the daughter of Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno – is asking a judge to bar Miller from contacting her attorneys directly after what she describes as escalating behavior during the ongoing litigation.