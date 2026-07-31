'RHOC' star Defends Cancer-Stricken Castmate Jeana Keough for Setting Up GoFundMe to Pay for Treatment Amid Huge Wealth Claims

RadarOnline.com can reveal Keough's daughter Kara Bosworth launched the GoFundMe on July 19 after her realtor mom, 70, started treatment for tongue cancer.

However, the fundraising move was criticized due to Keough's apparent wealth.

Defending her co-star and friend on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Gunvalson, 64, insisted that Keough isn't as rich as some people think she is.

She explained: "Jeana owns two houses in Florida.

"When she sold the house next to me she bought two houses, rental property. It doesn't have a lot of equity, the real estate in Florida has gone down."