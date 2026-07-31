'RHOC' star Defends Cancer-Stricken Castmate Jeana Keough for Setting Up GoFundMe to Pay for Treatment Amid Huge Wealth Claims
July 31 2026, Updated 9:20 a.m. ET
RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson has defended Jeana Keough after her ex-castmate triggered a backlash by setting up a GoFundMe to help pay for personal expenses while battling cancer.
Co-Star Plays Down Keough Wealth Claims
RadarOnline.com can reveal Keough's daughter Kara Bosworth launched the GoFundMe on July 19 after her realtor mom, 70, started treatment for tongue cancer.
However, the fundraising move was criticized due to Keough's apparent wealth.
Defending her co-star and friend on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Gunvalson, 64, insisted that Keough isn't as rich as some people think she is.
She explained: "Jeana owns two houses in Florida.
"When she sold the house next to me she bought two houses, rental property. It doesn't have a lot of equity, the real estate in Florida has gone down."
Keough's 'Income Has Been Stripped'
"She is getting a small pension from (ex-husband) Matt (Keough), she's getting her social security. It's not enough to support her rent in Coto de Caza, she rents a house there, and her life."
Both Gunvalson and Keough currently live "two doors down" from each other in Coto de Caza, an exclusive, gated community where the Real Housewives of Orange County was originally filmed.
Gunvalson also pointed out that Keough is a commission-based realtor and has been unable to work during treatment, so her "income stopped."
She clarified that Keough's "medical care is covered", and that the GoFundMe is to help with other expenses.
On the official GoFundMe page, Keough"s eldest daughter states: "Any funds raised will go directly toward expenses, everyday living costs, nutrition, and the additional support she needs while undergoing treatment."
Dentist Made 'Huge Mistake'
The fundraising goal was originally set at $50,000, but it has since been raised to $90,000 following a flood of generous donations from both fans and Bravo stars alike.
The top donor to the GoFundMe is currently Andrew Cohen, who contributed $5,000.
Meanwhile, Keough has accused her longterm dentist for making a "huge mistake" in not recognizing indicators she had been battling tongue cancer.
Keough, who is unable to speak amid her health battle, told Page Six in an email on Thursday that last year, her "trusted" dentist "insisted" to her that soreness in her tongue she had been experiencing was due to one of her teeth "digging" into it.
The Bravo star said that initially it had "felt like a small issue," as "there was no mention of a specialist" or "no suggestion for a biopsy" amid the recurring pain amid "multiple visits" in which the dentist "proceeded to file the tooth down."
She told the outlet the dentist stuck with "the theory that it was (her) tooth causing the painful sore," referring her to an ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor after the third visit.
The ENT told Keough that a biopsy would cost almost $3,000 out of pocket due to insurance issues, leading her to decline the procedure as she "couldn't afford that," as she would look for an ENT in-network.