EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern Toast Late Friend Sam Neill With His Top Tipple

Kidman, 59, starred opposite Neill in the 1989 thriller Dead Calm, while Dern, also 59, appeared alongside him in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park.

Their tribute follows an outpouring of grief from colleagues and fans after Neill died on July 13 in Sydney, Australia.

A friend of the actors claimed to Radar: "Nicole and Laura wanted to celebrate Sam in a way that reflected who he was. His vineyard was one of his greatest passions outside acting, so sharing a bottle of his top Pinot tipple felt like the perfect way to remember him and everything he meant to the people who loved him."

Dern shared a photograph of herself and Kidman smiling together on Instagram Stories alongside a bottle of Two Paddocks wine.

She said: "Raising a glass to our beloved friend and leading man, Sam."

Dern added: "Just the way he would want, toasting with his gorgeous Pinot."