Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Rapper D4VD 'Free to Make Plea Offer' Ahead of Murder Trial — Says District Attorney

D4VD and Nathan Hochman
Source: MEGA/Jesse Weber Live

D4VD is free to make a plea offer ahead of his murder trial, says Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

July 31 2026, Updated 8:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

D4VD is free to make a plea offer ahead of his murder trial, says Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman — but only if it delivers justice for the family of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s comments come several days after the conclusion of the grueling five-day preliminary hearing in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

District Attorney Discusses Upcoming D4VD Murder Trial

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Jesse Weber and Nathan Hochman
Source: Jesse Weber Live

Hochmas told Weber that Burke's plea offer would have to deliver justice to the Hernandez family.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking with NewsNation’s Jesse Weber Live, Hochman said D4VD — real name David Anthony Burke — and his attorneys are “free to make an offer,” though prosecutors have not indicated they are looking for a resolution before trial.

Hochman said: "Whether or not David wants to come forward with some offer, David and his counsel are free to make an offer.

"Unless an offer is made that we think… obtains justice for the Hernandez family."

Burke, 21, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, lewd acts upon a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains in connection with Hernandez's death.

Article continues below advertisement

More Evidence Expected To Be Heard At Trial

Embedded Image
Source: Jesse Weber Live

Hochman has yet to reveal if his office will seek capital punishment.

Article continues below advertisement

The case remains death penalty eligible because prosecutors have alleged a special circumstance. However, Hochman announced directly after the preliminary hearing that his office has not yet decided whether it will seek capital punishment.

Hochman said prosecutors are conducting a comprehensive review that includes evaluating aggravating and mitigating factors, hearing from Burke’s attorneys and consulting with Celeste’s family before making a final decision.

The DA also said jurors can expect to hear significantly more evidence at the trial than was presented during the preliminary hearing.

While detectives summarized much of the investigation during the hearing, Hochman said prosecutors plan to call many of those witnesses directly during trial and introduce additional evidence to strengthen their case.

He said: "We'll be able to present a lot of the evidence that will rebut the arguments being made by David’s counsel."

Article continues below advertisement

'We Anticipate All Different Types Of Defenses'

picture of D4VD
Source: MEGA

Hochman spoke out about Burke’s legal team claiming he acted in self-defense.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Kelly Ripa discussed a trendy new implant on her SiriusXM show.

'We Are Going!': Kelly Ripa Teases Getting a 'Ballerina Boob Job' — Despite Hearing Plastic Surgery 'Horror Stories'

Photo of Shania Twain

Shania Twain Hits Back at Critics After She's Mocked for Menopause Curves and 'Skimpy' Stage Costumes: 'I'm Not Trying to Be 30'

Article continues below advertisement

During his interview on Thursday night, Hochman reiterated prosecutors’ theory that Hernandez arrived at Burke’s home on the night of April 23, 2025, and was never seen alive again.

He pointed to what prosecutors claim is a timeline supported by Uber records, cellphone evidence, online purchases and Tesla data, including allegations that Burke later ordered multiple saws, a shovel, an inflatable pool and cadaver bags before traveling to Santa Barbara County, where investigators later recovered Celeste’s passport.

Speaking about Burke’s legal team claiming he acted in self-defense, he added: "We anticipate all different types of defenses.

"When you basically have done the crime, your lawyers are going to come up with all different possibilities of what could have occurred, other than what the evidence will show beyond a reasonable doubt as to what did occur.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of D4VD
Source: MEGA

Burke is expected to be arraigned in August before the case moves toward trial.

"We know, for instance, that the reason we can sort of timeframe the time that she arrives at the house is we’ll know that from the Uber driver.

“We can also timeframe the time that he then calls her cell phone and effectively asks her where she is, or goes ahead and sends a text message in that respect, which is about 20 or 22 minutes alter. We know that she is at the house. She’s arrived at the house.

"She never leaves that house. He then goes again to Santa Barbara that night. Again, it’s not something that you necessarily would do if nothing happened at your house, and you certainly wouldn’t order a shovel thereafter.

"You wouldn’t order different types of chainsaws. You wouldn’t order an inflatable pool, and you wouldn’t order cadaver bags if, in fact, something happened."

Burke is expected to be arraigned in August before the case moves toward trial.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.