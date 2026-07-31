Rapper D4VD 'Free to Make Plea Offer' Ahead of Murder Trial — Says District Attorney

Speaking with NewsNation’s Jesse Weber Live, Hochman said D4VD — real name David Anthony Burke — and his attorneys are “free to make an offer,” though prosecutors have not indicated they are looking for a resolution before trial.

Hochman said: "Whether or not David wants to come forward with some offer, David and his counsel are free to make an offer.

"Unless an offer is made that we think… obtains justice for the Hernandez family."

Burke, 21, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, lewd acts upon a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains in connection with Hernandez's death.