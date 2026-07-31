Rapper D4VD 'Free to Make Plea Offer' Ahead of Murder Trial — Says District Attorney
July 31 2026, Updated 8:22 a.m. ET
D4VD is free to make a plea offer ahead of his murder trial, says Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman — but only if it delivers justice for the family of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s comments come several days after the conclusion of the grueling five-day preliminary hearing in Los Angeles.
District Attorney Discusses Upcoming D4VD Murder Trial
Speaking with NewsNation’s Jesse Weber Live, Hochman said D4VD — real name David Anthony Burke — and his attorneys are “free to make an offer,” though prosecutors have not indicated they are looking for a resolution before trial.
Hochman said: "Whether or not David wants to come forward with some offer, David and his counsel are free to make an offer.
"Unless an offer is made that we think… obtains justice for the Hernandez family."
Burke, 21, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, lewd acts upon a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains in connection with Hernandez's death.
More Evidence Expected To Be Heard At Trial
The case remains death penalty eligible because prosecutors have alleged a special circumstance. However, Hochman announced directly after the preliminary hearing that his office has not yet decided whether it will seek capital punishment.
Hochman said prosecutors are conducting a comprehensive review that includes evaluating aggravating and mitigating factors, hearing from Burke’s attorneys and consulting with Celeste’s family before making a final decision.
The DA also said jurors can expect to hear significantly more evidence at the trial than was presented during the preliminary hearing.
While detectives summarized much of the investigation during the hearing, Hochman said prosecutors plan to call many of those witnesses directly during trial and introduce additional evidence to strengthen their case.
He said: "We'll be able to present a lot of the evidence that will rebut the arguments being made by David’s counsel."
'We Anticipate All Different Types Of Defenses'
During his interview on Thursday night, Hochman reiterated prosecutors’ theory that Hernandez arrived at Burke’s home on the night of April 23, 2025, and was never seen alive again.
He pointed to what prosecutors claim is a timeline supported by Uber records, cellphone evidence, online purchases and Tesla data, including allegations that Burke later ordered multiple saws, a shovel, an inflatable pool and cadaver bags before traveling to Santa Barbara County, where investigators later recovered Celeste’s passport.
Speaking about Burke’s legal team claiming he acted in self-defense, he added: "We anticipate all different types of defenses.
"When you basically have done the crime, your lawyers are going to come up with all different possibilities of what could have occurred, other than what the evidence will show beyond a reasonable doubt as to what did occur.
"We know, for instance, that the reason we can sort of timeframe the time that she arrives at the house is we’ll know that from the Uber driver.
“We can also timeframe the time that he then calls her cell phone and effectively asks her where she is, or goes ahead and sends a text message in that respect, which is about 20 or 22 minutes alter. We know that she is at the house. She’s arrived at the house.
"She never leaves that house. He then goes again to Santa Barbara that night. Again, it’s not something that you necessarily would do if nothing happened at your house, and you certainly wouldn’t order a shovel thereafter.
"You wouldn’t order different types of chainsaws. You wouldn’t order an inflatable pool, and you wouldn’t order cadaver bags if, in fact, something happened."
Burke is expected to be arraigned in August before the case moves toward trial.