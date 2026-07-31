EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Tyler's Secret Life — How Late Singer Faced History of Health Woes

The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer died July 8 in a Portuguese hospital with the vague explanation of an "illness that she was being treated for," but had insisted she felt "fit enough" to perform and was doing daily Pilates exercises just months before being hospitalized.

Despite her massive success as an '80s pop chart-topper, Bonnie Tyler hid a lifetime of health woes and heartbreak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bonnie Tyler said she felt 'fit enough' just months before the illness that led to her death.

"I'm fit enough at the moment, touch wood, and I'm really enjoying doing the shows," Tyler, 75, said in March. "I'm still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you've got your health, you've got everything."

But the singer failed to mention she had a long history of health woes, fertility failures and career mistakes that plagued her to the grave.

As far back as 1977, she underwent surgery on her vocal cords. Frustrated with her recovery, she let out a scream in anger, which led to permanent damage – but also to the raspy tone in her voice that became her signature.

She rolled up several hits in the late '70s and early '80s, including 'It's a Heartache,' which mirrored the greatest frustration in her personal life – not being able to have a baby.