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EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris' Home Swarmed by Police After Report of Alleged Stalker

Paris Jackson orders an alleged stalker away after a frightening scare at her home.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson orders an alleged stalker away after a frightening scare at her home.

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July 31 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Paris Jackson's life is spiraling into fresh chaos.

As her relentless court battle over her legendary father Michael Jackson's $789million estate rages on, police swarmed her swanky Los Angeles mansion after a security guard called 911 to report an alleged stalker was causing a disturbance.

Responding officers immediately handcuffed an unidentified man outside the 28-year-old's $3.3million home on June 30, but the suspect was eventually released following the police drama captured exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

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Police Found No Crime

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Paris Jackson's Los Angeles home drew a police response after a reported stalking disturbance, but no arrest was made.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson's Los Angeles home drew a police response after a reported stalking disturbance, but no arrest was made.

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"The person called and said the suspect was stalking somebody he knew," LAPD public information officer Charles Miller told RadarOnline.com, though he declined to release the name of the man who was hauled away in a patrol car.

"The investigation determined that there was no crime, and nobody was arrested," Miller said.

Paris, wearing a plaid button-down, shorts and a backwards baseball cap, was spotted climbing into her SUV and driving away, as seen in photos obtained by RadarOnline.com.

It remains unclear what relationship, if any, the man has to the singer and model, whose legal war over her father's fortune is only getting uglier.

Fresh off a court victory forcing $625,000 in disputed bonus payments back into Michael's estate, Paris recently filed court papers accusing executor John Branca, 75, of using estate funds to seal records from a previous hearing in an apparent effort to protect his "reputation."

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Paris Escalates Estate Battle

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John Branca denied Paris' allegations over Michael Jackson's estate, calling her claims unsupported.
Source: MEGA

John Branca denied Paris' allegations over Michael Jackson's estate, calling her claims unsupported.

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"Mr. Branca has attempted to hide behind his lawyers, denying any responsibility for his untimely disclosures and administrative failures, much less his gift giving, self-dealing and incompetent financial management," Paris states in court documents.

"Now, Mr. Branca engages in further waste by directing his counsel to file patently excessive sealing motions that appear designed to manage Mr. Branca's reputation rather than serve any interest of the Estate."

Branca denied her claims in a court filing, arguing her opposition was filled with "inflammatory rhetoric," mischaracterized the record and lacked legal support.

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Paris Protects Father's Legacy

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Paris is continuing her legal fight over Michael's estate as she seeks to protect the family trust.
Source: MEGA

Paris is continuing her legal fight over Michael's estate as she seeks to protect the family trust.

Branca's team has insisted the once-struggling estate is now firmly in the black and has generated more than $3 billion in revenue since the King of Pop died at age 50 in 2009 from an overdose of propofol.

But insiders said Paris is hell-bent on safeguarding the trust her dad established for her, siblings Prince [Jackson], 29, and Bigi, 24, and their grandmother, Katherine [Jackson], 96 – and won't let anyone stand in her way.

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