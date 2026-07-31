EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris' Home Swarmed by Police After Report of Alleged Stalker

"The person called and said the suspect was stalking somebody he knew," LAPD public information officer Charles Miller told RadarOnline.com, though he declined to release the name of the man who was hauled away in a patrol car.

"The investigation determined that there was no crime, and nobody was arrested," Miller said.

Paris, wearing a plaid button-down, shorts and a backwards baseball cap, was spotted climbing into her SUV and driving away, as seen in photos obtained by RadarOnline.com.

It remains unclear what relationship, if any, the man has to the singer and model, whose legal war over her father's fortune is only getting uglier.

Fresh off a court victory forcing $625,000 in disputed bonus payments back into Michael's estate, Paris recently filed court papers accusing executor John Branca, 75, of using estate funds to seal records from a previous hearing in an apparent effort to protect his "reputation."