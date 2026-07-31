EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Admits Son Was Involved in Causing California Brush Fire
July 31 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The son of Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti has been accused of starting a wildfire in parched Ladera Ranch, Calif., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Multiple people called 911 on July 7 to report that a vegetation fire was "threatening nearby homes," the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) posted on Facebook.
Family Calls Incident Unacceptable
Thankfully, only five acres of brush – and no houses – were incinerated before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze on July 8, according to the OCFA.
Several minors were interviewed at the scene.
"I would like to clear up the rumblings of my son having involvement in the Ladera Ranch fire," Pedranti, a yoga teacher and mom of five, shared on her Instagram Story.
"He and others were involved. My ex-husband and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family."
The reality star shares sons Harrison, 22, Dawson, 19, Greyson, 16, and Dominic, 12, and daughter Everleigh, 14, with ex-husband Will Pedranti.
Fire Safety Lessons Ahead
Jennifer said no arrests had been made and did not identify which son was involved.
She added that "consequences for actions are being put into place" for the child, who is being forced to take a "fire safety course."
"We were so thankful there was no property damage and nobody was hurt," she posted.
Orange County fire officials said the blaze remains under investigation.
The area has a very high risk of wildfire right now, according to wildfirerisk.org.
Wildfire Threat Still Looms
As RadarOnline.com readers know, numerous infernos have devastated Southern California recently.
In January 2025, 14 blazes scorched large swaths of the region. They killed at least 32 people, forced more than 200,000 to evacuate and destroyed more than 18,000 homes and other structures.
Last October, Jonathan Rinderknecht was charged with starting the Palisades Fire, the largest of the 2025 wildfires.
A mistrial was recently declared in his case after the jury deadlocked, but prosecutors plan to retry him.