EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Admits Son Was Involved in Causing California Brush Fire 

Thankfully, only five acres of brush – and no houses – were incinerated before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze on July 8, according to the OCFA.

Several minors were interviewed at the scene.

"I would like to clear up the rumblings of my son having involvement in the Ladera Ranch fire," Pedranti, a yoga teacher and mom of five, shared on her Instagram Story.

"He and others were involved. My ex-husband and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family."

The reality star shares sons Harrison, 22, Dawson, 19, Greyson, 16, and Dominic, 12, and daughter Everleigh, 14, with ex-husband Will Pedranti.