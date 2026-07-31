EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Security 'Massively Tightened' After 'Stalker' Online Search Claims

Prosecutors claim the encounter caused alarm and distress, prompting Mountbatten-Windsor and members of his private security team to retreat to a vehicle.

At Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday this week, a judge was told the defendant, Alex Jenkinson, 39, is due to stand trial on December 21, with Mountbatten-Windsor expected to give evidence by video link from a location yet to be disclosed.

A source familiar with the case exclusively told us: "The alleged online searches have inevitably raised fresh questions about security. While they have yet to be tested in court, any suggestion that someone was researching personal protection arrangements is treated seriously when assessing potential risks."

The source added: "Those responsible for Andrew's security are said to be taking every precaution while the criminal proceedings continue, with any potential vulnerabilities being carefully reviewed. His security is being massively tightened as a result."