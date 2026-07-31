EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Security 'Massively Tightened' After 'Stalker' Online Search Claims
July 31 2026, Published 6:40 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's security arrangements are under the spotlight after a court heard a man accused of threatening him allegedly carried out internet searches about his protection before an incident prosecutors say left the former royal fleeing with his security team.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 66-year-old, formerly known as Prince Andrew, is alleged to have been confronted while walking his dogs near Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in May.
Andrew Security Tightened
Prosecutors claim the encounter caused alarm and distress, prompting Mountbatten-Windsor and members of his private security team to retreat to a vehicle.
At Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday this week, a judge was told the defendant, Alex Jenkinson, 39, is due to stand trial on December 21, with Mountbatten-Windsor expected to give evidence by video link from a location yet to be disclosed.
A source familiar with the case exclusively told us: "The alleged online searches have inevitably raised fresh questions about security. While they have yet to be tested in court, any suggestion that someone was researching personal protection arrangements is treated seriously when assessing potential risks."
The source added: "Those responsible for Andrew's security are said to be taking every precaution while the criminal proceedings continue, with any potential vulnerabilities being carefully reviewed. His security is being massively tightened as a result."
Phone Searches Scrutinized
At Wednesday's hearing, the court was told police had recovered 340 pages of alleged internet search terms from Jenkinson's phone, including 'Andrew's Norfolk Security' and 'Prince Andrew birthday.'
Claire Howell, representing Jenkinson, argued the prosecution had failed to establish that the searches were relevant to the charges or provide sufficient detail about when or why they had been carried out.
She said the material should not be admitted because the Crown had not demonstrated its evidential value.
Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring ordered prosecutors to provide further details by September 15, with a decision on whether the searches can be relied upon at trial to be made at a later hearing.
If the evidence is admitted, both prosecution and defense lawyers are expected to call mobile phone experts during the proposed one-day trial.
The court also heard witnesses Stephen Terry and Michael Duncan are expected to give evidence.
Bail Terms Revealed
Jenkinson pleaded not guilty to two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior to harass someone or cause alarm or distress – one relating to Mountbatten-Windsor and the other to Stephen Terry.
He previously admitted a separate offense of failing to provide a blood specimen after officers suspected he had been driving on the same day as the alleged incident and was handed an interim driving disqualification.
As part of his bail conditions, Jenkinson has been barred from entering Norfolk, contacting Mountbatten-Windsor directly or indirectly, or visiting royal residences including Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor Castle and Highgrove.
Goldspring specifically named Mountbatten-Windsor in the bail order rather than referring more broadly to members of the royal family to avoid any ambiguity over his constitutional status.
Trial Looms Ahead
Mountbatten-Windsor has been living in the village of Wolferton after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor.
He lost his entitlement to publicly funded police protection after being stripped of his military affiliations and royal duties in 2022 following his settlement of a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre over allegations connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied Giuffre's allegations and has always maintained he did not engage in any wrongdoing.
Although he agreed to settle the civil claim for a reported multimillion-dollar sum, the settlement contained no admission of liability.
He now relies on privately funded security, paid for through an allowance provided by King Charles, 77, to cover his living expenses at Marsh Farm, where he has lived since earlier this year.
Mountbatten-Windsor is still "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his late pedophile friend Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.