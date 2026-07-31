EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff's Split 'Has Hollywood Stars Choosing Sides'
July 31 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Substance star Margaret Qualley, 31, and music mastermind Jack Antonoff, 42, have separated weeks before their third wedding anniversary – and now the former couple's famous friends are taking sides in the messy split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a public statement, Qualley's rep said of the exes, "They have deep love and care for one another."
Friends Forced To Pick Sides
An insider explained: "When a marriage like Jack and Margaret's breaks up, and there aren't any kids in the picture, the friends of the couple are forced to pick sides. Unfortunately, this breakup didn't come as a shock to anybody who knew them as a couple."
Antonoff's ongoing collaboration with superstar Taylor Swift has helped the Bleachers frontman become one of the richest and most famous songwriters of his generation.
"From day one, it was a weird vibe between him and Margaret, and Jack always carries around so much baggage from his famous years together with [ex-girlfriend] Lena Dunham," the insider shared. "Some people in Jack's world viewed Margaret with suspicion.
"But the hard truth is that she was away and working on movies for a big chunk of this marriage, and Jack got to do whatever the hell he wanted when he was home alone."
Taylor Swift Stands By Jack
Antonoff has coproduced tracks on nearly every major Swift studio album since 2014.
The insider says of the billionaire hitmaker, "Taylor is with Jack to the end of the line, and they have made tens of millions of dollars from sticking together."
"That said, Margaret still has a world of support in Hollywood, from her frequent collaborators Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, to Ridley Scott and Demi Moore. There are tons of big-time players who think Margaret is the next Julia Roberts or Emma Stone, and they're betting a lot of time and money on her."
Settlement Seen As Best Path
Though a Qualley pal denied the RadarOnline.com report, our insider claimed: "She has to be careful about how she conducts herself in this split because the world is watching and because Taylor and [her new NFL player hubby] Travis [Kelce] will back Jack no matter what.
"Her best move is to settle this divorce quickly and get back to the business of making great movies. She doesn't have any better paths than that."