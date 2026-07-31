EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff's Split 'Has Hollywood Stars Choosing Sides'

An insider explained: "When a marriage like Jack and Margaret's breaks up, and there aren't any kids in the picture, the friends of the couple are forced to pick sides. Unfortunately, this breakup didn't come as a shock to anybody who knew them as a couple."

Antonoff's ongoing collaboration with superstar Taylor Swift has helped the Bleachers frontman become one of the richest and most famous songwriters of his generation.

"From day one, it was a weird vibe between him and Margaret, and Jack always carries around so much baggage from his famous years together with [ex-girlfriend] Lena Dunham," the insider shared. "Some people in Jack's world viewed Margaret with suspicion.

"But the hard truth is that she was away and working on movies for a big chunk of this marriage, and Jack got to do whatever the hell he wanted when he was home alone."