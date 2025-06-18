EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of the Colossal 25-Year Battle Waged By Ridley Scott to Make 'Gladiator II' — Before It Was Tanked by Paul Mescal's 'Wooden' Performance

Gladiator II may have hit screens in 2024 – but it was a film 25 painful years in the making, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sequel to the 2000 Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix original took two-and-a-half decades to become reality, with director Ridley Scott noting: "I kept getting told by people that Gladiator was their favorite movie. One guy said, 'I've watched it 50 times.' So that rang a bell."

Gladiator II takes place around 209 A.D., about 16 years after the demise of Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) and Maximus (Crowe). The storyline surrounds Maximus’ son Hanno (Paul Mescal), an enslaved Numidian who is promised the chance to kill Acacius (Pedro Pascal), the Roman general who killed his wife and conquered his country, if he wins enough fights in the fabled Colosseum.

Denzel Washington drew rave reviews as Macrinus, a former slave turned gladiator guru. Other cast members include Peter Mensah, as well as Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, who both appeared in Gladiator.