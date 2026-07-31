EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Using Disguises' to Avoid Being Spotted in Public
July 31 2026, Published 6:20 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be taking extraordinary steps to avoid being recognized in public following her recent trip to Britain, with sources claiming the Duchess of Sussex has begun wearing disguises during outings in California after renewed concerns about privacy and security.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old is said to have adopted a low-profile approach while in Montecito, following a visit to the UK earlier this month with Prince Harry, 41, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
Meghan Markle Hides From View
According to sources, Markle now wears wigs, baseball caps, oversized sweatshirts, loose-fitting pants and oversized sunglasses when leaving home in an effort to avoid attracting attention.
The claims come after the Sussexes' return to Britain was overshadowed by renewed debate over security arrangements, with Markle making no public appearances during Harry's five-day visit.
A source claimed: "Meghan has always valued her privacy, but recent events appear to have reinforced her determination to stay out of the spotlight whenever she isn't working. She wants to be able to move around without every outing becoming a headline, and blending into the background has become a priority."
Insiders also told journalist Rob Shuter on his Substack: "After the UK, she's become obsessed with staying invisible. Now she almost never leaves the house without some kind of disguise."
Another source claimed: "She doesn't want anyone to recognize her."
The insider added Markle's trips outside the family's Montecito home are now "carefully planned" to reduce the likelihood of attracting attention from photographers or members of the public.
Security Fears Grow
While the claims have not been independently verified, they follow months of heightened discussion surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security arrangements and their willingness to travel to Britain with their children.
Harry has repeatedly argued the level of publicly funded protection available to him in the UK since he and Markle stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 is inadequate.
After losing automatic police protection, he pursued legal action challenging the decision, arguing that the current arrangements make it difficult for him to safely bring his family back to Britain.
Earlier this year, Harry said the security issue had become one of the biggest obstacles preventing regular visits to the UK.
He has previously argued that without appropriate protection, he does not believe it is safe for Markle, Archie, and Lilibet to spend extended periods in Britain.
The couple's relationship with the royal family has also remained strained since their departure from royal duties.
Following their move to California in 2020, tensions escalated after their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the release of their Netflix documentary, and Harry's memoir, Spare, all of which included criticism of royal life and described the pressures they experienced while working within the monarchy.
Harry and Markle did recently privately meet King Charles, 77, during a visit to Highgrove in the UK.
The visit has fueled speculation that both sides may be seeking to improve relations after several years of estrangement.
Privacy Still Priority
Amid those rumors, security continues to dominate discussions surrounding the Sussexes' visits to Britain.
The issue has repeatedly surfaced during Harry's court battles and public interviews, with the duke maintaining his concerns are rooted in protecting his wife and children rather than seeking preferential treatment.
A source claimed: "Meghan's efforts to remain unrecognizable in California reflect the continued balance she and Harry are attempting to strike between maintaining a public profile through commercial and charitable projects while preserving as much privacy as possible in their day-to-day family life."