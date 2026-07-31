EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Using Disguises' to Avoid Being Spotted in Public

According to sources, Markle now wears wigs, baseball caps, oversized sweatshirts, loose-fitting pants and oversized sunglasses when leaving home in an effort to avoid attracting attention.

The claims come after the Sussexes' return to Britain was overshadowed by renewed debate over security arrangements, with Markle making no public appearances during Harry's five-day visit.

A source claimed: "Meghan has always valued her privacy, but recent events appear to have reinforced her determination to stay out of the spotlight whenever she isn't working. She wants to be able to move around without every outing becoming a headline, and blending into the background has become a priority."

Insiders also told journalist Rob Shuter on his Substack: "After the UK, she's become obsessed with staying invisible. Now she almost never leaves the house without some kind of disguise."

Another source claimed: "She doesn't want anyone to recognize her."

The insider added Markle's trips outside the family's Montecito home are now "carefully planned" to reduce the likelihood of attracting attention from photographers or members of the public.