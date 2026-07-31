EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf Brands His Ex-Convict Father an On-Set Menace

"We were on this set, and here's all these pretty girls walking around. Bad news," Shia told the crowd at a Transformers reunion panel at the 2026 Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tenn.

"My dad was hitting on all three of those women all the time," he added of the Charlie's Angels cast.

"Lucy Liu couldn't stand my dad," Shia recalled, claiming his father was always "whistling" at the Kill Bill beauty. "She couldn't stand him. But he wasn't going nowhere; he's my dad. So we were just hanging out all the time, and Lucy Liu would always do these big circles around my trailer."

According to the Even Stevens alum, his father – now in his 70s – also rubbed other actresses the wrong way. He claimed Jeffrey also hit on Sigourney Weaver, while on the set of his 2003 movie Holes.