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Home > Exclusives > Shia LeBeouf
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EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf Brands His Ex-Convict Father an On-Set Menace

Shia LaBeouf has branded his ex-con father an on-set cad while reflecting on their troubled relationship.
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf has branded his ex-con father an on-set cad while reflecting on their troubled relationship.

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July 31 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Shia LaBeouf has accused his ex-con dad, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, of behaving poorly toward his female costars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now 40, Shia was just a teenager while shooting Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, and recently claimed his father, who often accompanied him on shoots when the actor was a minor, occasionally crossed the line with his castmates.

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Dad's Behavior Made Waves

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Shia LaBeouf alleged his father repeatedly hit on Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu during 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.'
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf alleged his father repeatedly hit on Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu during 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.'

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"We were on this set, and here's all these pretty girls walking around. Bad news," Shia told the crowd at a Transformers reunion panel at the 2026 Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tenn.

"My dad was hitting on all three of those women all the time," he added of the Charlie's Angels cast.

"Lucy Liu couldn't stand my dad," Shia recalled, claiming his father was always "whistling" at the Kill Bill beauty. "She couldn't stand him. But he wasn't going nowhere; he's my dad. So we were just hanging out all the time, and Lucy Liu would always do these big circles around my trailer."

According to the Even Stevens alum, his father – now in his 70s – also rubbed other actresses the wrong way. He claimed Jeffrey also hit on Sigourney Weaver, while on the set of his 2003 movie Holes.

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Dad's Past Draws Renewed Scrutiny

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Shia claimed Liu allegedly avoided Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf on the set of 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle'.
Source: MEGA

Shia claimed Liu allegedly avoided Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf on the set of 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle'.

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"My dad's been kicked off of so many sets, dude," Shia alleged. "He hit on Sigourney Weaver one time. She slapped him on Holes, on the Holes set."

Jeffrey was reportedly convicted of attempted rape in 1981 and was imprisoned until 1983.

After Shia's 2019 semi-autobiographical film Honey Boy revisited the pair's complicated relationship, Jeffrey told journalist Aaron Gell via GEN, a former publication from Medium, that he had in fact been convicted of attempted rape and claimed he was "blackout drunk" at the time.

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Father-Son Bond Grows Stronger

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Jon Bernthal's 'Real Ones' podcast featured Shia saying he later regretted how he portrayed his father in 'Honey Boy.'
Source: MEGA

Jon Bernthal's 'Real Ones' podcast featured Shia saying he later regretted how he portrayed his father in 'Honey Boy.'

Shia later discussed their relationship during a 2022 interview on Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast, and claimed he "vilified" his father in the film, calling the depiction of his dad "nonsense."

However, a source said Shia is now "very close" with his father after relocating to New Orleans, where Jeffrey reportedly lives, as he wanted to spend more time with his dad.

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