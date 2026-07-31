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Home > Exclusives > Kristin Cavallari
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EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari Slammed by Critics for 'Pushing Kids into Economy Class While She Flies in Style'

kristin cavallari first class without kids
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari is facing backlash for reportedly flying first class while her kids sat in coach.

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July 31 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Kristin Cavallari has opened up about her flying situation with her three children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former reality star revealed she flies first class but sticks her three children in coach. Even worse, The Hills alum claimed her flight plan is "important" to her.

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Kids Must Earn Every Perk

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Kristin Cavallari said her children fly coach while she travels first class as part of her parenting approach.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kristin Cavallari said her children fly coach while she travels first class as part of her parenting approach.

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"It's good for them," insisted the 39-year-old egomaniac, who explained the controversial seating plan is a key part of her parenting.

"My kids don't just get whatever they want. If they want something, they have to work for it. I want them to know, 'This is not your money. This is my money.'"

Cavallari also claimed she's "hyperaware" her brood – sons Camden, 13, and Jaxon, 12, and daughter Saylor, 10 – "are growing up in a very fortunate situation."

That's just like their mom – who spent her teen years living in the lap of luxury in the ritzy California enclave of Laguna Beach, where she gained fame on MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and then on The Hills.

Cavallari went on to act, host her own reality show, write several best-selling books, and found the successful lifestyle brand, Uncommon James.

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Kids Start Their Own Businesses

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Cavallari said her sons started small businesses to earn what they want.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Cavallari said her sons started small businesses to earn what they want.

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She now hosts her own podcast, Let's Be Honest, and co-parents her kids with her ex-hubby, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler – and the MTV alum insisted her children have learned the lesson that they have to work for what they want.

"A good example is last summer, both of my boys created their own little businesses," she said. "One of my boys was washing people's windows. And the other one was washing people's garbage cans."

Adding there are "many ways" to be a businesswoman and a mom, she said, "there is no one-size-fits-all. What works for me is very different from what will work for you."

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Coach Seats Teach Valuable Lessons

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According to Cavallari, she has no plans to end her first-class, kids-in-coach travel rule.
Source: UncommonJames/DennisLeupold/MEGA

According to Cavallari, she has no plans to end her first-class, kids-in-coach travel rule.

What's more, Cavallari said "little things" like her I-fly-first-class, you-fly-coach rule will make "a big difference in the long run."

She also claimed that she waited until the children were older before enforcing the rule, but said she has no plans to change it.

And when she settles into her seat and watches her kids head to coach, she said: "I'm like, 'Bye, guys, have fun back there.'"

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