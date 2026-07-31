EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari Slammed by Critics for 'Pushing Kids into Economy Class While She Flies in Style'

"It's good for them," insisted the 39-year-old egomaniac, who explained the controversial seating plan is a key part of her parenting.

"My kids don't just get whatever they want. If they want something, they have to work for it. I want them to know, 'This is not your money. This is my money.'"

Cavallari also claimed she's "hyperaware" her brood – sons Camden, 13, and Jaxon, 12, and daughter Saylor, 10 – "are growing up in a very fortunate situation."

That's just like their mom – who spent her teen years living in the lap of luxury in the ritzy California enclave of Laguna Beach, where she gained fame on MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and then on The Hills.

Cavallari went on to act, host her own reality show, write several best-selling books, and found the successful lifestyle brand, Uncommon James.