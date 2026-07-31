EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari Slammed by Critics for 'Pushing Kids into Economy Class While She Flies in Style'
July 31 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Kristin Cavallari has opened up about her flying situation with her three children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former reality star revealed she flies first class but sticks her three children in coach. Even worse, The Hills alum claimed her flight plan is "important" to her.
Kids Must Earn Every Perk
"It's good for them," insisted the 39-year-old egomaniac, who explained the controversial seating plan is a key part of her parenting.
"My kids don't just get whatever they want. If they want something, they have to work for it. I want them to know, 'This is not your money. This is my money.'"
Cavallari also claimed she's "hyperaware" her brood – sons Camden, 13, and Jaxon, 12, and daughter Saylor, 10 – "are growing up in a very fortunate situation."
That's just like their mom – who spent her teen years living in the lap of luxury in the ritzy California enclave of Laguna Beach, where she gained fame on MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and then on The Hills.
Cavallari went on to act, host her own reality show, write several best-selling books, and found the successful lifestyle brand, Uncommon James.
Kids Start Their Own Businesses
She now hosts her own podcast, Let's Be Honest, and co-parents her kids with her ex-hubby, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler – and the MTV alum insisted her children have learned the lesson that they have to work for what they want.
"A good example is last summer, both of my boys created their own little businesses," she said. "One of my boys was washing people's windows. And the other one was washing people's garbage cans."
Adding there are "many ways" to be a businesswoman and a mom, she said, "there is no one-size-fits-all. What works for me is very different from what will work for you."
Coach Seats Teach Valuable Lessons
What's more, Cavallari said "little things" like her I-fly-first-class, you-fly-coach rule will make "a big difference in the long run."
She also claimed that she waited until the children were older before enforcing the rule, but said she has no plans to change it.
And when she settles into her seat and watches her kids head to coach, she said: "I'm like, 'Bye, guys, have fun back there.'"