EXCLUSIVE: Chef Slams Meghan Markle's TV Appearance as 'Calculated'

As RadarOnline.com readers will know, the 44-year-old appeared as a celebrity guest on the Australian edition of MasterChef , a popular cooking competition in which amateur chefs compete before a panel of judges.

Meghan Markle has drawn fierce criticism after making a surprise appearance on an Australian cooking competition that included a playful FaceTime exchange with Prince Harry , with one celebrity chef accusing the Duchess of Sussex of staging a "calculated" television moment that undermined the couple's repeated calls for privacy.

Markle, whose lifestyle brand As Ever focuses on food, entertaining and home products, surprised contestants during Sunday's episode of the show.

The segment included what appeared to be an unexpected FaceTime call from her husband, after a crew member interrupted filming to tell her there was a phone call waiting in the studio.

Markle initially appeared puzzled before seeing Harry,41, on screen, smiling and greeting him warmly as the audience watched.

A television industry source claimed: "Meghan's appearance was clearly designed to showcase her passion for food while giving viewers a glimpse into her relationship with Harry. Whether audiences saw it as spontaneous or carefully planned depended entirely on how they viewed the couple before the episode even aired."

Markle said on the show: "Hi, my love!"

Harry replied: "G'day."

The pair then exchanged light-hearted conversation, prompting cheers from the studio audience.

Some viewers praised the moment on social media, with one person writing on X: "Wow, these two are so in love."

Others, however, questioned whether the exchange had been spontaneous, noting the call began only after a member of the production team handed Markle a phone and announced: "We had a phone call to the studio."