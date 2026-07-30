'We Are Going!': Kelly Ripa Teases Getting a 'Ballerina Boob Job' — Despite Hearing Plastic Surgery 'Horror Stories'
July 30 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa teased the idea of potentially getting a trendy new type of breast augmentation during her SiriusXM show, Let's Talk Off Camera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On a recent episode, Beverly-Hills-based plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow explained that a more natural look, known as a "ballerina boob job," could be achieved with a "small, undetectable" implant called Motiva that is newly FDA-approved in the United States.
Kelly Ripa Asks Dr. Terry Dubrow About 'Ballerina Boob Jobs'
Ripa, 55, was immediately intrigued, but she had questions. She was especially curious if these gel implants needed to be swapped out "every 10 years."
"That's a very important question. The answer is absolutely not," Dubrow replied, but added, "You do have to do surveillance."
He said the guidance used to be that those who underwent this specific surgery should get an MRI every two years. However, this has recently changed to a recommendation of an MRI after "five to six years," and then every two years after that.
"Theoretically, if you don't have a change in your clinical status – the breast doesn't get hard, it doesn't swell ... you don't get pain – you theoretically can keep these for your entire life," the Botched surgeon explained.
'Two-for-One Special'
When Ripa and producer Jan Schillay Wiener asked for the price of the procedure, Dubrow joked that it's a "two-for-one special."
"We have it, all the witnesses," Ripa exclaimed.
Still, the mother-of-three admitted that she had concerns about getting breast implants because Dubrow had previously told her she may be susceptible to a condition known as "capsular contracture," which occurs when scar tissue grows around the implant, causing unexpected firmness.
'We Are Going!'
However, Dubrow said that with the "ballerina boob" implant, she would have a "less than one percent chance" of developing that issue.
"This is a game changer," he assured her.
Although no firm decisions were announced, at one point in their discussion, the talk show host excitedly declared, "We are going!"
Kelly Ripa Haunted by 'Horror Stories' About Implants
This comes two weeks after Ripa – who is married to actor and Live With Kelly and Mark co-host Mark Consuelos – opened up about her hesitations to have a breast augmentation done in the past.
"I have no boobs. We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point. It's almost a point of pride," she joked during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.
"I've gone to more breast augmentation consults than I would like to admit. Like, every time I hear about the new boob guy, I go and I have a consult," she shared at the time. "And I’m like, ‘What? What will you do?’ And they always, like, say all the right things and do all the right things. And, you know, because our cell phones listen to us … It pops up. And I scroll through, like, so many horror stories of boob jobs."