'We Are Going!': Kelly Ripa Teases Getting a 'Ballerina Boob Job' — Despite Hearing Plastic Surgery 'Horror Stories'

On a recent episode , Beverly-Hills-based plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow explained that a more natural look , known as a "ballerina boob job," could be achieved with a "small, undetectable" implant called Motiva that is newly FDA-approved in the United States.

Kelly Ripa teased the idea of potentially getting a trendy new type of breast augmentation during her SiriusXM show, Let's Talk Off Camera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ripa, 55, was immediately intrigued, but she had questions. She was especially curious if these gel implants needed to be swapped out "every 10 years."

"That's a very important question. The answer is absolutely not," Dubrow replied, but added, "You do have to do surveillance."

He said the guidance used to be that those who underwent this specific surgery should get an MRI every two years. However, this has recently changed to a recommendation of an MRI after "five to six years," and then every two years after that.

"Theoretically, if you don't have a change in your clinical status – the breast doesn't get hard, it doesn't swell ... you don't get pain – you theoretically can keep these for your entire life," the Botched surgeon explained.