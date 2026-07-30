Shania Twain Hits Back at Critics After She's Mocked for Menopause Curves and 'Skimpy' Stage Costumes: 'I'm Not Trying to Be 30'
July 30 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Shania Twain has fired back at body-shamers, revealing she's no longer bothered by the relentless scrutiny of her appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country-pop superstar, 60, has faced backlash over everything from her menopause curves to her slimmed-down physique, which she's been flaunting in a string of daring stage outfits, but says she's reached the point where her body is "not shameable."
'My Body Is Not Shameable'
"I was really going through a raging period of menopause. I was just getting this bloat that I didn’t understand," Twain told People about a time in 2019 when her body was noticeably changing.
“I go from being this young, stunning figure, beautiful skin, everything’s in the right place [to a] time in my life where I couldn’t look in the mirror because all I could see were imperfections and not wanting to be that curvy thing."
"To becoming an older woman and now looking in the mirror, no problem. I’m like, I just have to get over this because every day that goes by, I’m getting older; the dips and bulges and the sags are just getting more and more prominent," Twain admitted.
She then declared, “My body is not shameable. That courage comes with time and maturity. Body shaming is nothing that’s going to affect me."
Shania Twain Called Out For Racy Costumes at Age 60
"I’m not trying to be 30. I'm not trying to be 25, and I won't be ever again. That's my own fault for not looking in the mirror when I was younger, and shame on me. I encourage everybody: enjoy yourself the way you are right now and love it," Twain advised fans about embracing the skin they're in.
However, fans have called out the Grammy winner for allegedly trying to dress half her age in the "skimpy" stage costumes she wore recently while performing as Harry Styles' special guest at his Wembley Stadium shows in London.
Shania Twain Compared to Madonna After Wardrobe Malfunction
Twain turned heads in a series of daring Dolce & Gabbana looks featuring high-waisted briefs, bra tops and sheer lace overlays, but the revealing outfits sparked a wave of online backlash, with some critics branding them "desperate" and comparing the Up! singer to Madonna in her quest to cling to youth.
One of Twain's barely-there looks caused a major wardrobe malfunction when her lace tunic rode up to reveal her satin underwear as she bent over and launched into a hip thrust during her closing number.
"I understand the desperation on Madonna's part. I don’t understand the desperation on Shania’s part," one person sneered on X under a photo of the concert flash.
A second wrote about what the songstress was wearing, "Shania Twain and Madonna must share the same stylist because what is this mess?
Shania Twain Is Happy To Look at Herself In a Mirror Again After Menopause Changes
Twain got candid about the impact menopause had on her body in a June interview with The Sunday Times.
“In menopause you lose control of your body. So all of a sudden I’m bloating, and I’m definitely not in control. I can't just lose five pounds," she recalled, as the You're Still the One singer turned to cutting out fats and sugars and overexerting herself physically to combat weight gain.
"I was malnourished to be thinner," Twain admitted, but it led to her tearing two thigh muscles while performing at her Las Vegas residency.
"I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body. I'm, like, ‘Oh, I cannot stand this changing body.’ But that was so unhealthy. Who cannot look at themselves in the mirror?"
"Now I'm, like, bring on the mirrors, I'm going to look at myself all day long!" the Canada native said about self-acceptance.