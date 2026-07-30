Shania Twain Hits Back at Critics After She's Mocked for Menopause Curves and 'Skimpy' Stage Costumes: 'I'm Not Trying to Be 30'

"I was really going through a raging period of menopause. I was just getting this bloat that I didn’t understand," Twain told People about a time in 2019 when her body was noticeably changing.

“I go from being this young, stunning figure, beautiful skin, everything’s in the right place [to a] time in my life where I couldn’t look in the mirror because all I could see were imperfections and not wanting to be that curvy thing."

"To becoming an older woman and now looking in the mirror, no problem. I’m like, I just have to get over this because every day that goes by, I’m getting older; the dips and bulges and the sags are just getting more and more prominent," Twain admitted.

She then declared, “My body is not shameable. That courage comes with time and maturity. Body shaming is nothing that’s going to affect me."