Shania Twain, 60, Torn Apart for Refusing to Dress Her Age — As Canadian Singer Declares 'I Don't Really Care' After She's Bashed for Racy Outfits
June 23 2026, Updated 6:12 p.m. ET
Shania Twain took to the stage wearing a variety of racy outfits while opening for Harry Styles' London shows, but some critics online tore her apart for supposedly looking "inappropriate" for her age, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Twain, 60, turned heads in not one but three red-hot Dolce & Gabbana ensembles while helping Styles bring down the house at Wembley Stadium during his 12-night Together, Together run, which wraps on July 4.
Shania Twain's Wembly Costumes Had Her Feeling Like a Woman
One of Twain's looks was a strapless black corset top with a keyhole cutout below the lace-up bust, paired with tiny black hot pants.
The second was a dazzling extra-short sequin minidress that the You're Still the One songstress paired with knee-high black leather boots.
A third featured Twain in a risqué black strapless bra and hot pants, with a sleeveless sheer black lace top.
The Canadian native was incredibly proud of her concert costumes and how confident they made her feel, giving on-stage and close-up looks at the outfits in a June 19 Instagram post, after recently telling The Independent, "I have a 60-year-old body, but I will walk on the beach in my bikini. I don’t really care if [people] are OK with it or not, right?"
Shania Twain Gushed Over Her Racy Dolce & Gabbana Costumes
In the caption, she penned: "I would like to indulge here for a moment and mention the @dolcegabbana looks you're seeing me perform in each night at Wembley."
She mentioned how "reflective" her upcoming album Little Miss Twain is, and how "it has time-traveled me right back to childhood."
"It's not just the album I love, it's not just seeing so many young and inspired faces each night at Wembley. It's being dressed by one of the greatest designers in the world night after night."
"Here I am, living my childhood dream, feeling gorgeous and confident, stepping out on stage in such beautiful and powerful D&G looks. Little Miss Twain didn’t have anything, and now Shania Twain is so very, very grateful for all she has. Thank you, Dolce & Gabbana, I’ve loved collaborating with you," the Any Man of Mine singer gushed.
'It's Trashy at Any Age'
While Twain's fans raved over her looks on Instagram, it was a different story on X, where she was bashed for her daring looks and accused of refusing to dress her age.
One user posted a video of her singing Man! I Feel Like a Woman at Wembley and asked about her outfit, writing: "Shania…. why?"
"She's still smoking hot, but c'mon. Have some dignity," another user sneered about the lace ensemble.
"This wouldn’t look good on a 20-year-old! It’s trashy at any age," a separate person scoffed.
"No one wants to see your granny panties, Shania," another commenter told the singer, while a final critic groused, "Sometimes... ya gotta realize, we're all getting old and some things just aren't appropriate anymore."
Shania Twain Is Happy With How She Looks
Twain's stint as Styles' "special guest" at Wembley marks her return to a major stage more than a year after she wrapped her wildly successful Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! at Planet Hollywood in February 2025.
However, her 2019 Let's Go! residency took a toll on her health in a plight to be "thinner" after weight gain, she recently told The Sunday Times.
“I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body," Twain confessed. "I was working my body more than I was feeding it to keep up with the strain."
Today, the five-time Grammy winner loves what she sees in her reflection, as Twain raved, "Now I’m, like, bring on the mirrors, I’m going to look at myself all day long!"