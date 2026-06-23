Shania Twain, 60, Torn Apart for Refusing to Dress Her Age — As Canadian Singer Declares 'I Don't Really Care' After She's Bashed for Racy Outfits

One of Twain's looks was a strapless black corset top with a keyhole cutout below the lace-up bust, paired with tiny black hot pants.

The second was a dazzling extra-short sequin minidress that the You're Still the One songstress paired with knee-high black leather boots.

A third featured Twain in a risqué black strapless bra and hot pants, with a sleeveless sheer black lace top.

The Canadian native was incredibly proud of her concert costumes and how confident they made her feel, giving on-stage and close-up looks at the outfits in a June 19 Instagram post, after recently telling The Independent, "I have a 60-year-old body, but I will walk on the beach in my bikini. I don’t really care if [people] are OK with it or not, right?"