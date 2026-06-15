Shania Twain's Health Scare: Country Icon, 60, Admits Trying to Be 'Thinner' Triggered Terrifying Side Effects During High-Pressure Vegas Residency
June 15 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Shania Twain has admitted her health took a hit after she tried to slim down during her Las Vegas residency, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Twain explained she battled with self confidence, even hating how her body looked. As a result of bloating, she felt "not in control," resorting to an unhealthy means of shredding off weight, which even her friend express concern over. Those methods, according to Twain, left her "malnourished."
Shania Twain Confesses to Health Struggle at Residency
She told the Times, "I was working my body more than I was feeding it to keep up with the strain."
Twain's most recent Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood ran for nine months, from May 2024 to February 2025. However, it was her previous, longer residency which took the toll on her self esteem.
Famously, Twain was posted up at Planet Hollywood from December 2019 to September 2022. Originally, the run was only slated for two years. However, the interruption of the COVID-19 pandemic extended the songstress' stage time.
During Vegas residencies, artists often perform multiple times a week.
Twain's Health Measures Led to On-Stage Injury
Twain's residency and the extremes she took in her health ultimately led to injury, she admitted. In one on-stage incident, she tore two thigh muscles and was carried off stage. As she attempted to "be thinner," her malnourishment made her recovery more difficult.
Nonetheless, Twain did not cancel shows at the time of the injury, powering through to deliver fans a standout performance.
Country Stars Details Recovery
Twain moved on from the darker time in her life, sharing that her body confidence has since returned. Reflecting on her low points, she recalled, “I’m, like, ‘Oh, I cannot stand this changing body.’ But that was so unhealthy. Who cannot look at themselves in the mirror?”
However, years later Twain, said: "Now I’m, like, bring on the mirrors, I’m going to look at myself all day long!"
With her body back running at full steam, Twain claimed she has no plans to stop.
"I'm not slowing down," she said. “I’ve got a genuine explorer’s heart and I haven’t run out of things to explore. And maybe I will- No! I never will. I mean, come on, there’s always a new flower, new recipe, new horse – there’s always something new.”
Twain Stuck to Liquid Diet
In 2023, Twain opened up about her diet as she admitted to sometimes only eating one meal a day with an occasional sweet treat. Plus, she cut out cheese from her menus "because dairy creates phlegm." The extremes caused fluctuation in her appearance.
Twain admitted at the time that she was getting most of her nutrients from a liquid diet – mainly protein shakes with raw greens like spinach or kale.
She also confessed her workout routines had changed. Twain went from riding horses to "running around a lot."
She told USA Today at he time, "If I feel like I’m losing too much weight, I’ll eat some more. But I need to watch it for the wardrobe because (weight) goes on fast, especially now during menopause."