Shania Twain's Health Scare: Country Icon, 60, Admits Trying to Be 'Thinner' Triggered Terrifying Side Effects During High-Pressure Vegas Residency

She told the Times, "I was working my body more than I was feeding it to keep up with the strain."

Twain's most recent Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood ran for nine months, from May 2024 to February 2025. However, it was her previous, longer residency which took the toll on her self esteem.

Famously, Twain was posted up at Planet Hollywood from December 2019 to September 2022. Originally, the run was only slated for two years. However, the interruption of the COVID-19 pandemic extended the songstress' stage time.

During Vegas residencies, artists often perform multiple times a week.