Shania Twain, 60, Ripped Apart Over Wardrobe Malfunction in 'Hard to Watch' Video — As Fans Beg Singer to 'Stop Disrespecting' Herself
June 30 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Shania Twain's opening performance for Harry Styles wasn't met with such positivity online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 60-year-old took the stage at Wembley Stadium wearing gold underwear under a black lace dress, pairing the outfit with garters and a long gold necklace. However, the cute look didn't stay together very long. While dancing to her song, Man! I Feel Like a Woman, Twain bent over wrong and flashed the audience – after already dodging warnings to dress age appropriately.
Shania Twain Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction
The awkward moment where Twain hiked up her skirt and squatted raked in likes on TikTok while a fan shared their excitement to be in the presence of the country star. While the poster was thrilled with their experience, other fans dubbed the moment "hard to watch."
"Shania, your twain is hanging out," one person laughed as more called for her stylist to be fired.
Another critic, "Please stop this! She is too talented and beautiful for this. Please find her a new stylist."
Some fans felt the wardrobe malfunction wasn't on-brand for the star. One user wrote, "I liked her when she had respect for herself and her audience."
A second said, "She's actually ruining how I always thought of her."
A third added, "Why is she disrespecting herself!? She doesn’t have to be competing with her younger self. She still looks great. Respect yourself!"
Shania Twain Opens For Harry Styles
Twain is opening for Styles, 32, during his Together, Together residency tour shows at Wembley Stadium, which began on June 12. The country legend will continue in her support spot until the residency finale on July 4.
Styles is slated to take the tour international, too, with brief residencies in cities like Sao Paolo, New York City, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney. However, Twain will not join him after the United Kingdom stretch.
Next Album Looms on Horizon
Twain entered her music career in 1991, rising to soaring heights across entertainment. She became an inspiration to modern musicians like Styles, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift. However, she's nowhere near close to retirement.
After all, Twain announced the release of a new album, Little Miss Twain, for July 24.
About the upcoming release, Twain told People, "(My fans) only know Shania from my first records... My first hit wasn't until I was 30. So there's a whole lot of Shania they don't know about, and that's what the new music's about."
While Twain faces the heat from angry fans online, she's perfectly content in her career and life.
Her latest album pushed Twain to explore and reflect on her success. While she admitted there are parts of herself the fans have never met, she also found herself sucked into some nostalgia. In the end, Twain admitted she had no regrets.
She said, "It was really fun to revisit the past with a really great and positive outlook... I took ownership of being able to say to myself and to share it out loud in the music that it's made me who I am. I wouldn't trade it for anything because I'm actually quite happy with where I am and who I am, and I wouldn't trade that."