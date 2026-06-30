Shania Twain, 60, Ripped Apart Over Wardrobe Malfunction in 'Hard to Watch' Video — As Fans Beg Singer to 'Stop Disrespecting' Herself

The awkward moment where Twain hiked up her skirt and squatted raked in likes on TikTok while a fan shared their excitement to be in the presence of the country star. While the poster was thrilled with their experience, other fans dubbed the moment "hard to watch."

"Shania, your twain is hanging out," one person laughed as more called for her stylist to be fired.

Another critic, "Please stop this! She is too talented and beautiful for this. Please find her a new stylist."

Some fans felt the wardrobe malfunction wasn't on-brand for the star. One user wrote, "I liked her when she had respect for herself and her audience."

A second said, "She's actually ruining how I always thought of her."

A third added, "Why is she disrespecting herself!? She doesn’t have to be competing with her younger self. She still looks great. Respect yourself!"