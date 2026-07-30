EXCLUSIVE: Trump's America 250 Celebration Faces Funding Scrutiny as Senator Questions New $10M Taxpayer Request — After $150M Already Approved
July 30 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
President Trump's America 250 celebration is facing new scrutiny after a senior Democratic senator questioned why the Interior Department is reportedly seeking an additional $10million in taxpayer funding for reimbursement despite Congress already approving $150million for the nation's 250th anniversary celebration festivities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a July 29 letter obtained by Radar, Sen. Jeff Merkley, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, pressed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum for answers regarding funding tied to the Trump administration's Freedom 250 initiative, which is organizing events commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Sen. Jeff Merkley Wants Answers
According to Merkley, Congress previously appropriated $150million through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to support the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations administered by the National Park Service.
However, he said the Interior Department is now seeking an additional $10million to reimburse the agency for expenses associated with several Freedom 250 events.
The senator said the requested funding would help cover costs tied to the Rededicate 250 prayer event, the Great American State Fair, and the July 4 Salute to America celebration on the National Mall, as well as operational expenses including U.S. Park Police costs, event planning, overtime for National Park Service employees, and repairing damage to federal resources.
$10M Request Raises Questions
Merkley argued the request raises questions because the Trump administration had previously indicated that private donations would cover remaining costs beyond the congressional appropriation.
"The request for an anomaly indicates that all of this funding has already been obligated in support of a number of events related to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration, including those on the National Mall," the senator wrote.
According to the letter, the National Park Service provided much of the federal funding directly to Freedom 250, which then combined the taxpayer dollars with private contributions.
American People to Bail Out Freedom 250?
Merkley further noted that Freedom 250 has publicly identified numerous major corporate supporters, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Boeing, SAP, UnitedHealth Group, Mastercard, United Airlines, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Deloitte, Exiger and Palantir.
He also cited public reports stating the organization had already raised approximately $22 million in private donations by April.
"It is unacceptable to ask the American people to bail out Freedom 250," Merkley wrote, arguing taxpayers should not be responsible for additional costs if the administration designated Freedom 250 to oversee the celebration.
The senator is now demanding a detailed accounting of how the original $150 million has been spent.
Specifically, Merkley wants records showing how Freedom 250 allocated the federal funding, a list of donors and their contribution amounts, records of any withdrawals from Freedom 250 accounts, projected remaining costs, and an explanation of what expenses remain before the yearlong celebration concludes.
Merkley requested the Interior Department provide answers by August 7, setting up what could become a broader battle over taxpayer dollars and private fundraising for one of the Trump administration’s signature patriotic initiatives.