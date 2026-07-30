EXCLUSIVE: Trump's America 250 Celebration Faces Funding Scrutiny as Senator Questions New $10M Taxpayer Request — After $150M Already Approved

President Trump's America 250 celebration is facing new scrutiny after a senior Democratic senator questioned why the Interior Department is reportedly seeking an additional $10million in taxpayer funding for reimbursement despite Congress already approving $150million for the nation's 250th anniversary celebration festivities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a July 29 letter obtained by Radar, Sen. Jeff Merkley, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, pressed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum for answers regarding funding tied to the Trump administration's Freedom 250 initiative, which is organizing events commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.