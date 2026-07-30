Ex-Playboy Playmate Kristina Shannon Was 'Constantly Being Watched' at Mansion by 'Extremely Controlling' Hugh Hefner

According to Shannon, Hefner once placed her on "room arrest" after she wanted to travel to Rome, Italy, to work on a project with director Sofia Coppola.

"I remember one time Hef wouldn't let me go to Rome, Italy, to film a bigger part in the movie I was doing with Sofia Coppola," the 36-year-old told OK!. "I was even put on room arrest because Hef wanted everyone back by midnight so he could have his orgies."

She added, "It was a rule he demanded everyone follow." Shannon and her identical twin sister Karissa moved into the mansion after joining the reality show Girls Next Door in 2009. However, there were ups and downs while under Hefner's roof.

"Everything I did, from the moment I woke up until I went to sleep, was on camera while I lived at the mansion," she claimed.