Playboy Twins Karissa And Kristina Shannon Feared They'd Up Dead Like 'Anna Nicole Smith' After Years In Hugh Hefner's Mansion Made Them 'Suicidal'

They told how their lives spiraled out of control after leaving the mansion in 2010, struggling with alcohol, pills and weight gain — and toyed with the idea of killing themselves.

Kristina recalls: "Everyone was saying we were going through our 'Anna Nicole phase'.

"We gained weight. There was alcohol and pills. We were really unhealthy and lost and, even at points, suicidal. We had no one. It was just us, trying to figure it out after losing ourselves."

Anna Nicole Smith — who had also been a former Playmate — passed away at the age of 39 in 2007 and her cause of death was later revealed to have been caused by combined drug intoxication.