RFK Jr. to Host Celebrity Cooking Show — As Critics Accuse Health Sec. of 'Ignoring' Parasite and Other Key Issues
July 30 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
Move over, Julia Child, there's a new celebrity chef in town – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The Health and Human Services secretary is cooking up his own online culinary show, focusing on his new dietary guidelines, but disgruntled diners find the timing hard to digest, preferring to see the politician focus on more pressing matters, such as the ongoing outbreak of "explosive diarrhea."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Serves Up a New Show
Kennedy has just released the first episode of his new The Real Food Show, which his website said will promote "a national initiative that empowers families to make healthy eating practical, approachable, and affordable."
"Every episode is packed with affordable, budget-friendly recipes and easy cooking techniques designed to save you time and money," the website explains. "Plus, you’ll get practical nutrition advice to help fuel your family, all while watching incredible special guests whip up their favorite healthy signature dishes right alongside Secretary Kennedy."
The 72-year-old has said his goal is to provide meals based on his revised healthy eating guidelines, while staying under $5 a serving. The new dietary guide, unveiled in January, prioritizes protein at every meal, full-fat dairy, vegetables, fruits and whole grains.
The premiere episode features Chef Andrew Gruel, who joins Kennedy to cook up some crispy wild Alaskan salmon cakes, with an apple, white bean and greens salad.
The New Show Turns Critics' Stomachs
However, critics took to social media to share their frustrations that the secretary is ready for his close-up.
"Funny, I always thought most other health secretaries were too busy to host a TV show," one person said on Reddit. "He must be really good at his job. It must be that, because otherwise it seems like he's neglecting his high position of leadership."
Another person said, "I support the intention, but, ya know, you are the Health Secretary - you can just make it harder to get processed foods to market and punish companies that don't use real ingredients."
While a third blasted, "There’s a parasite causing explosive diarrhea in lettuce from the s--t factory Taylor Farms, screwworms and measles are making a comeback, salmonella on eggs, etc….at this rate I'm expecting the Spanish flu to make a comeback."
Welcome to the 'Roadkill Grill'
Others couldn't help but point out Kennedy's penchant for snatching up roadkill and shoving the creatures in a freezer to "study" or "feed to his birds of prey."
"Some cooking shows are about Farm to Table; this one will be Table to Toilet," one person snarked on a separate Reddit.
One person referred to the show as the "Roadkill Grill" as a third piled on, "Who's ready for literal bear claws?"
And one person wondered, "Will he show us how to sautée racoon p---s?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Raccoon
Kennedy's fixation with dead street animals is documented in the unauthorized biography RFK JR.: The Fall and Rise.
The Kennedy scion would reportedly write about his collection in his secret diaries. In one entry from November 2001, Kennedy wrote about finding a dead raccoon on a highway between Connecticut and New York.
"I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p---s out of a road killed raccoon, thinking how weird some of my family members have turned out to be," he wrote.