RFK Jr. to Host Celebrity Cooking Show — As Critics Accuse Health Sec. of 'Ignoring' Parasite and Other Key Issues

However, critics took to social media to share their frustrations that the secretary is ready for his close-up.

"Funny, I always thought most other health secretaries were too busy to host a TV show," one person said on Reddit. "He must be really good at his job. It must be that, because otherwise it seems like he's neglecting his high position of leadership."

Another person said, "I support the intention, but, ya know, you are the Health Secretary - you can just make it harder to get processed foods to market and punish companies that don't use real ingredients."

While a third blasted, "There’s a parasite causing explosive diarrhea in lettuce from the s--t factory Taylor Farms, screwworms and measles are making a comeback, salmonella on eggs, etc….at this rate I'm expecting the Spanish flu to make a comeback."