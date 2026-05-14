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Home > Exclusives > Mark Consuelos
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EXCLUSIVE: Grief-Stricken Mark Consuelos at a Crossroads — Host 'Reconsidering Broadcast Job With Wife' as He Grapples With Agony Over Dad's Death

Mark Consuelos is allegedly reevaluating his TV career after mourning his father's death.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos is allegedly reevaluating his TV career after mourning his father's death.

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May 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Daytime TV hunk Mark Consuelos has been quietly reassessing his priorities and wondering whether to continue his tenure hosting Live alongside wife Kelly Ripa as he grapples with the heartbreaking death of his father, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Losing his dad shook him to the core," one insider said. "It forced him to ask the big question: What actually matters now?"

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Mark Consuelos Craving Major Career Change

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Mark Consuelos is allegedly reconsidering his future on 'Live' following the death of his father, Saul.
Source: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

Mark Consuelos is allegedly reconsidering his future on 'Live' following the death of his father, Saul.

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Some said the answer may not be the daily grind of live television.

"Sure, the paycheck is great," a source added. "But it's relentless – early alarms, constant pressure, high energy every single day. It wears you down."

Now, Consuelos is said to be craving a creative reset.

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An insider said Consuelos has rediscovered his passion for acting after starring in 'Fallen Angels.'
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

An insider said Consuelos has rediscovered his passion for acting after starring in 'Fallen Angels.'

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"Acting is still his first love. That spark never left," the insider noted, pointing to his Broadway debut in Fallen Angels.

"Doing the play feels right to him – it's focused, it's meaningful. After a loss like this, meaning is everything."

While those close to Consuelos insist he's not leaving his longtime TV home, others said conversations have begun behind the scenes.

"There's real concern he could walk," one insider claimed. "Not today ... but soon. He's grieving. And grief changes everything."

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