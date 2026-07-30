EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Uses Secret Way to Get Harry in Every TV Appearance'

During the episode, Harry, 41, joined his wife by video call, continuing a pattern royal observers have noted in several of Markle's recent media appearances.

While there is no evidence Harry's cameos are anything more than pre-planned production moments, their regularity has prompted discussion about the couple's joint approach to maintaining a shared public profile since stepping back as working royals in 2020.

A source familiar with the couple's media strategy exclusively told Radar: "Harry's appearances are viewed as a way of reinforcing that their projects are a partnership, even when Meghan is the main focus. It's less about spontaneity than presenting a united front whenever possible."

The insider added: "People often joke that Harry arrives at exactly the right moment, but these productions are carefully organized. They are saying it's like Meghan has a 'Batsignal' she puts out to him when she needs him on TV at the touch of a button. The intention seems to be to remind audiences that, although they have individual ventures, they continue to present themselves as a team."