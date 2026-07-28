Meghan Markle Called Out Over Conflicting Childhood Cooking Stories on 'MasterChef' and Netflix Show

Reddit users were quick to pounce on the apparent contradictions, resurfacing Markle's differing accounts of her childhood diet and pointing out that she has offered multiple versions of how she grew up eating over the years, sparking yet another wave of criticism.

"She's an astounding idiot, and the only constant is her willingness to rewrite her own narrative," one user snarked.

"How many childhoods did Meghan Markle have? a second asked.

A third observed, "It skipped a big part where she also told people (and her dad verified it) that she wasn't a latchkey kid. She spent afterschool and weekends in the set of Married With Children, and he'd take her to fancy Hollywood restaurants," referring to her lighting director father, Thomas Markle.

A fourth Redditor quipped using a variation of Queen Elizabeth II's infamous phrase when describing Markle and Harry's claims in their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, "Childhood recollections may vary."