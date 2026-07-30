EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Given 'Ring of Steel' Security Amid Stalker Court Case

One of the charges is understood to relate to an alleged incident involving Andrew while he was walking his dogs near his home at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in May.

The former Duke of York was granted permission to appear remotely when proceedings began at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where Jenkinson previously entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

A source familiar with the security planning around the appearance claimed to Radar in an exclusive chat: "There were comprehensive arrangements in place had Andrew been required to attend court in person. A substantial, 'ring of steel' security operation was prepared to ensure he could enter and leave the building safely if necessary."

The insider added: "After discussions, it was agreed that giving evidence by video link was the most practical solution. It reduced security risks, avoided unnecessary disruption and still allowed the court to hear his evidence in full."