EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Given 'Ring of Steel' Security Amid Stalker Court Case
July 29 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was granted extensive security arrangements ahead of him preparing to give evidence in a criminal trial, with court officials ultimately agreeing he could appear by video link as fears mount for his safety when he steps out in public.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew, 66, was due to give evidence today during the trial of Alex Jenkinson, 39, who denies two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior with intent to harass or cause alarm or distress.
Andrew Windsor Faces Court
One of the charges is understood to relate to an alleged incident involving Andrew while he was walking his dogs near his home at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in May.
The former Duke of York was granted permission to appear remotely when proceedings began at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where Jenkinson previously entered not guilty pleas to both charges.
A source familiar with the security planning around the appearance claimed to Radar in an exclusive chat: "There were comprehensive arrangements in place had Andrew been required to attend court in person. A substantial, 'ring of steel' security operation was prepared to ensure he could enter and leave the building safely if necessary."
The insider added: "After discussions, it was agreed that giving evidence by video link was the most practical solution. It reduced security risks, avoided unnecessary disruption and still allowed the court to hear his evidence in full."
'Ring Of Steel' Ready
According to reports, Andrew was accompanied by one of his private security officers at the time of the alleged incident at the center of the court case.
The court is expected to hear evidence relating to claims Jenkinson confronted Andrew during the walk.
Jenkinson denies both charges against him.
The case went ahead today, but Andrew will not be giving evidence until the trial is heard on December 21, and he will appear by video link.
Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties in 2019 and lost his honorary military affiliations and royal patronages in 2022, is expected to appear only for the duration of his evidence before the trial continues with other witnesses.
Security Tightened
A second source said: "Whenever a high-profile witness is involved, security planning is extensive, but this case required an additional level of preparation because of Andrew's public profile and the nature of the allegations. Remote evidence was viewed as the safest and most proportionate option."
The alleged confrontation is said to have taken place near Marsh Farm, Andrew's residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Since relocating there, security around the property has attracted increased attention because the rural estate is more accessible than his former home within the wider Windsor security perimeter.
Jenkinson previously appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court by video link, where he denied both charges.
The prosecution alleges his behavior amounted to threatening, abusive or insulting conduct intended to harass or cause alarm or distress.
The court will hear evidence from witnesses before determining the case.
Andrew has maintained a low public profile in recent years following his withdrawal from official royal duties. He has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to previous allegations connected with Jeffrey Epstein.
The trial is expected to focus on the events surrounding the alleged encounter in May, with Andrew's evidence forming part of the prosecution case.
By appearing remotely, he will still be subject to questioning in the same way as any other witness, while avoiding the logistical and security challenges that would have accompanied a physical appearance at court under the protective measures prepared in advance.