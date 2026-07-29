Shania Twain, 60, Reveals Reason For Going Braless in the '90s as Her Career Was Taking Off — 'I Gotta Enjoy These Curves'

The music video helped put Twain on the map as one of the most sizzling stars in country music at the time, as in addition to her voice and catchy songs, it was her sultry, self-styled wardrobe that made her feel "liberated."

"This video was all my own wardrobe. The T-shirt, I snipped it up the front and tied it again to just give it a little looser, fun look with the belly button," the Grammy winner revealed.

"My haircut is always something that I need to have fun with and be able to be playful with. I like it to move," Twain shared about her locks, which were bouncy and just below the shoulder in the video.

The hairstyle came courtesy of Twain's talent with scissors, as she explained, "At this time in my career, I was still my own hair cutter, so I cut my own hair."

"I would say it was a very fairy-tale experience for me. I was living a liberation that I had never lived before and coming into my own," the singer raved. "This was a good video that was a turning point for me in that sense of really coming into my own."