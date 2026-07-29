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Home > Celebrity > Shania Twain

Shania Twain, 60, Reveals Reason For Going Braless in the '90s as Her Career Was Taking Off — 'I Gotta Enjoy These Curves'

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: MEGA; Shania Twain/YouTube

Shania Twain revealed how she started her braless era with the 'Any Man of Mine' music video.

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July 29 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Shania Twain has confessed her Any Man of Mine video marked the beginning of her braless era, revealing the surprising reason she stopped wearing the supportive undergarment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 60-year-old country-pop superstar shot the career-making video in 1995, saying she was finally "coming into my own" as an artist, and her daring fashion choices quickly turned heads.

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'I Was Going Through This Braless Stage'

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Photo of Shania Twain
Source: Shania Twain/YouTube

Twain went braless in her brown dress for 'Any Man of Mine.'

"The brown spaghetti strap dress was bought at a department store, and I went braless in that," Twain told Allure in a video interview about how she selected her outfits for Any Man of Mine.

While she spent much of the video in skin-tight jeans, an ab-baring white tank, and a sleeveless denim vest, the songstress donned the slinky slip dress with a plunging front and a low back to admire herself in a mirror, then danced around a stable.

"I was just going through this whole braless stage because I was so tired of being strapped in and strapped down," Twain confessed.

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Shania Twain Was a 'Double-Double Bra Girl'

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: Shania Twain/YouTube

Twain bought her 'Any Man of Mine' slip dress at a department store.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! hitmaker revealed going braless felt especially liberating after developing a large bust at a young age, admitting she had to wear two bras to keep everything in place while playing sports.

"I was always very sporty as a kid, and I was always one of these double-double bra girls so that I wouldn't bounce around," Twain shared about her need for extra support.

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Shania Twain Called the 'Any Man of Mine' Music Video a 'Fairytale Experience'

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: Shania Twain/YouTube

Twain's sizzling outfits helped make her a music video icon.

The music video helped put Twain on the map as one of the most sizzling stars in country music at the time, as in addition to her voice and catchy songs, it was her sultry, self-styled wardrobe that made her feel "liberated."

"This video was all my own wardrobe. The T-shirt, I snipped it up the front and tied it again to just give it a little looser, fun look with the belly button," the Grammy winner revealed.

"My haircut is always something that I need to have fun with and be able to be playful with. I like it to move," Twain shared about her locks, which were bouncy and just below the shoulder in the video.

The hairstyle came courtesy of Twain's talent with scissors, as she explained, "At this time in my career, I was still my own hair cutter, so I cut my own hair."

"I would say it was a very fairy-tale experience for me. I was living a liberation that I had never lived before and coming into my own," the singer raved. "This was a good video that was a turning point for me in that sense of really coming into my own."

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'I Gotta Enjoy These Curves'

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Photo of Shania Twain
Source: MEGA

The singer revealed she learned to embrace her curves once she started doing music videos.

Twain told Rolling Stone in a July 22 interview that she put aside her teenage bust issues once she rose to fame and her music videos were a huge hit with fans.

"I grew up flattening out my chest, and I wanted to make sure they didn't bounce when I walked, or when I played football, I'd do bras and loose pants, track clothes, just thought, 'Wow, I'm so over that! I'm like a late bloomer, I gotta enjoy these curves," about growing comfortable in her own skin.

"I really started to embrace that when I started making videos," Twain added. "That's when I realized, 'I am so far behind, I got some catching up to do, and, man, I feel like a woman, I'm going to just enjoy it all the way."

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