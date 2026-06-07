EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor at Center of Assault and Dementia Fears After Displaying Massive Bruise on Side of His Face
June 7 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor has found himself at the center of fresh speculation after appearing with a large purple bruise on the side of his face, prompting questions about whether the injury was linked to a recent confrontation or a more serious health concern.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former prince, 66, was photographed on June 4 behind the wheel of a Land Rover near Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
Andrew's Mystery Bruise Sparks Concern
Accompanied by another man and a dog, Andrew was seen with a prominent mark around one eye. The sighting came weeks after a security scare on the estate and amid continuing scrutiny of his personal and legal affairs.
Reports have since suggested the bruise is believed to have resulted from a "non-serious medical condition," although no further details have been made public.
But a source familiar with the situation said due to the size of the bruise visible in the photographs had immediately fueled speculation Andrew had been attacked or is suffering from a serious illness such as dementia which may have caused a fall.
Another insider said there was no indication the bruise was connected to any assault, but acknowledged the images had inevitably led to questions about his wellbeing and the circumstances surrounding the injury.
A third royal source said the appearance of the bruise had generated concern among observers because Andrew has remained largely out of public view in recent months, making any visible change in his appearance more likely to attract attention.
Security Scare Raised Alarm
Andrew has kept a low profile since a security breach near the Sandringham Estate last month.
During the incident, he was reportedly walking the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis near the estate grounds when he was unexpectedly confronted by an individual, triggering alarm among those responsible for security in the area.
The alleged encounter took place shortly after 7.30pm on May 6.
Andrew could be set to give evidence in July during the trial of Alex Jenkinson, 39, who faces two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
The case represents the latest legal matter to involve the disgraced ex-Duke of York, who has faced years of controversy and public scrutiny.
Legal Troubles Keep Mounting
A source close to royal circles said the combination of the recent confrontation, the court case and the appearance of the bruise had inevitably led to renewed public discussion about Andrew's circumstances.
Another royal insider said attention surrounding the injury had been intensified because it followed a string of difficult headlines involving the former royal.
Andrew also remains under police investigation following his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
He was arrested on his 66th birthday, February 19, and released under investigation after spending more than 12 hours in police custody.
Andrew has denied wrongdoing in relation to his relationship with Epstein.
Fresh Questions Surround Andrew
The bruise emerged just days after reports claimed Buckingham Palace had previously received emails alleging Andrew leaked confidential government information during his time as a British trade envoy.
According to reports, a collection of approximately 30,000 emails detailing private financial dealings was passed to the Lord Chamberlain in 2020 after being seized from one of Andrew's close business associates.
Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on those allegations, citing an active police investigation.
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, has also called for police to investigate allegations connected to royal properties linked to Jeffrey Epstein, adding further pressure on Andrew as questions continue to surround his conduct and future role within royal life.