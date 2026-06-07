EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor at Center of Assault and Dementia Fears After Displaying Massive Bruise on Side of His Face

Accompanied by another man and a dog, Andrew was seen with a prominent mark around one eye. The sighting came weeks after a security scare on the estate and amid continuing scrutiny of his personal and legal affairs.

Reports have since suggested the bruise is believed to have resulted from a "non-serious medical condition," although no further details have been made public.

But a source familiar with the situation said due to the size of the bruise visible in the photographs had immediately fueled speculation Andrew had been attacked or is suffering from a serious illness such as dementia which may have caused a fall.

Another insider said there was no indication the bruise was connected to any assault, but acknowledged the images had inevitably led to questions about his wellbeing and the circumstances surrounding the injury.

A third royal source said the appearance of the bruise had generated concern among observers because Andrew has remained largely out of public view in recent months, making any visible change in his appearance more likely to attract attention.