EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Assassination Fears: Radar Exposes Death Plot And Reveals Why Epstein Spy Network Wants to Shut Up Shamed Ex-Royal Forever

"Given the suspicious deaths linked to Epstein, it's possible that Andrew is a target," private investigator Ed Opperman noted. "He seems like the type who might flip and start talking to avoid prison. He's never worked a day in his life, and he wouldn't last 30 minutes in prison."

There have been at least 23 people with ties to Epstein who have died, including financier Steven Hoffenberg, Joe Recarey, the Palm Beach police detective who led the Epstein investigation, as well as the s-- offender's ex-butler Alfredo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez took Epstein's infamous little black book and offered to sell it to an undercover FBI agent.

Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge by brother King Charles, is said to have been left severely impacted by the intruder.