Bonnie Blue Confirms She's Pregnant and Declares 'It's Been a Struggle' — After She Was Slammed for Wearing Fake Baby Bump

"Pregnancy is hard, but apart from that, I am all good," Blue, real name Tia Billinger, told the Daily Star. "Well, a lot of gagging – a different type of gagging. That is frustrating."

According to Blue, it's the major shift in her wardrobe that has been one of her biggest headaches, as she told the outlet, "Nothing fits, and it is not like going up one size. I am talking about 10 sizes up."

She added, "Maternity clothes, they are ugly. I would have to provide everyone with Viagra if I start wearing maternity clothes. It has been a struggle."

However, Blue is keeping some things to herself, including who the daddy is as well as the child's gender.