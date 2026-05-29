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Home > News > Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue Confirms She's Pregnant and Declares 'It's Been a Struggle' — After She Was Slammed for Wearing Fake Baby Bump

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Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok

Bonnie Blue is once again claiming she's pregnant.

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May 29 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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Bonnie Blue is pregnant, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and this time she may be telling the truth after all.

The 27-year-old confirmed she's expecting, just weeks after she found herself in hot water for wearing a fake baby bump and trying to convince her fans she was pregnant.

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'Pregnancy Is Hard'

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Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok

The 27-year-old has confirmed she's expecting.

"Pregnancy is hard, but apart from that, I am all good," Blue, real name Tia Billinger, told the Daily Star. "Well, a lot of gagging – a different type of gagging. That is frustrating."

According to Blue, it's the major shift in her wardrobe that has been one of her biggest headaches, as she told the outlet, "Nothing fits, and it is not like going up one size. I am talking about 10 sizes up."

She added, "Maternity clothes, they are ugly. I would have to provide everyone with Viagra if I start wearing maternity clothes. It has been a struggle."

However, Blue is keeping some things to herself, including who the daddy is as well as the child's gender.

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Bonnie Blue to Hold a 'Golden Baby Shower'

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok

Blue has not revealed who the child's father is.

"It is healthy, and everything is all good," she confirmed. Blue, who is known for her shocking s-x stunts, including claiming that she hooked up with 1,057 guys in 24 hours, revealed she will now host a "golden baby shower."

"Well, most pregnant people have a baby shower. Instead, I'm going to have a golden shower on Saturday," the popular adult content star explained. "It is exactly what you think it is. I'll be inviting the public to come and urinate on me and have s-x with me."

Blue acknowledged she was unsure how many men would show up to her shower, and added, "Urinating is a fetish, so it is not going to appeal to everyone."

In February, Blue claimed to have slept with 400 men without protection, calling it her "breeding mission."

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Critics Go Off on Bonnie Blue Over Fake Pregnancy

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

The adult content star was torn apart earlier this year for faking a pregnancy.

"I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue," she said at the time.

Following the shock event, Blue claimed she was pregnant, but critics were quick to accuse her of wearing a "prosthetic bump" to attempt to convince her followers.

"Anyone notice the fake baby bump?" one user asked, as another raged, "This is just an all-time low and is actually disgusting."

However, Blue eventually came clean during an admission filmed inside a lavish villa in Mexico: "So, spring break is done, and I'm no longer gonna need this fake bump so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1million ($1.3million) better off."

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Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

She admitted to faking her pregnancy, mocking her critics, 'it paid for the villa.'

Blue had also previously defended herself against those who called out her fake pregnancy while other women suffer through miscarriages.

"It does not mock miscarriages at all. What they've experienced is heartbreaking, but it isn't my fault, and it isn't my problem," she had said. "If you're angry, direct that anger elsewhere."

Blue had been open about her desire to have a baby in the past.

"I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I'd have to go down the IVF route," she recalled. "So I wish I could say I might get pregnant; however, I'm not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally."

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