Prince William to 'Bring Curtain Down' on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Once He Becomes King — And He'll Do It With 'Great Pleasure'

His intentions come as father King Charles, 77, bids to repair his relationship with Harry, which is a move William does not consider an option himself.

An insider told The Examiner: "The moment he does get control, whether that’s officially taking the throne or just finally getting (Charles) to come around to seeing his way and booting them out, the curtain is going to come down on Harry and Meghan.”

The insider added: "William will do it with great pleasure."

William has vowed to enact change within the royal family even before he becomes king, something Meghan and Harry wanted to accomplish.

The source explained: "No doubt (they) are watching with great envy.