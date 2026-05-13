EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Has Issued Brutal Prediction Meghan Markle Will End Marriage to Prince Harry'
May 12 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to have become increasingly convinced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage will eventually collapse, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the future king believes the Duchess of Sussex is responsible for the bitter royal rupture that has consumed the family for years.
Sources told us the Prince of Wales, 43, has shared doubts in private about the long-term future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the couple approaches their eighth wedding anniversary on May 19.
Future King Blames Meghan Markle For Royal Rift
Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, married at St George's Chapel in 2018 before stepping back from royal duties less than two years later and relocating to the United States.
Their departure triggered an ongoing feud with the monarchy, fueled by explosive interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and Harry's memoir Spare.
A source close to William has now claimed the prince no longer believes reconciliation with Harry is possible while Markle remains central to his life.
The insider said, "There's a public perception that William has completely turned against Harry and wants nothing more to do with him, but people close to the situation insist that isn't really the case.
"Deep down, William still sees Harry as his little brother and someone he once had an incredibly close bond with. The real resentment, in his mind, is directed toward Meghan because he believes the family dynamic dramatically changed after she entered the picture."
Prince William 'Feels Meghan Fundamentally Altered Harry's Relationship' With the Family
The source continued: "William feels Meghan fundamentally altered Harry's relationship with the monarchy and with the people closest to him. He thinks she encouraged the anger, the distance, and ultimately the decision to publicly air private grievances in a way the family never could have anticipated.
"If William believed he could still reach Harry without outside influence or distrust getting in the way, he probably would try. But at this point, he feels the damage is too serious, so he's taken the attitude that all he can really do is step back and wait to see how things unfold. Essentially, he has issued a pretty brutal prediction that Harry and Meghan's marriage has no hope of lasting."
According to other insiders, William is also bitter over his belief that Harry's personality and attitude toward royal life shifted dramatically after meeting Meghan.
Early hopes that the Sussexes and the Waleses would modernize the monarchy together dissolved years ago amid growing tensions behind palace walls.
'Tension Starting Building' Over Rules
Another royal source said: "In the early days, there was a huge amount of excitement inside palace circles about the younger generation of royals working together.
"William and Catherine genuinely made an effort to bring Meghan in, support her, and make her feel part of the family operation. There was a feeling that the four of them could modernize the monarchy and present a fresh image to the public."
The insider claimed: "But the atmosphere shifted far faster than anyone expected. Tensions started building once it became obvious Harry and Meghan were uncomfortable with many of the rules, structures, and expectations that come with royal life.
"William, in particular, struggled with the idea of rewriting traditions that he believes exist for a reason, while Harry and Meghan increasingly wanted to carve out a completely different way of operating. That clash in outlook created a lot of friction behind the scenes."
The relationship between the brothers worsened further after Harry and Markle left Britain and publicly criticized royal life in multiple media appearances.
William was said to have been especially angered by details included in Spare, including Harry's account of an alleged physical altercation between the siblings following disputes over Markle.