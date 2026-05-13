EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Has Issued Brutal Prediction Meghan Markle Will End Marriage to Prince Harry'

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, married at St George's Chapel in 2018 before stepping back from royal duties less than two years later and relocating to the United States.

Their departure triggered an ongoing feud with the monarchy, fueled by explosive interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and Harry's memoir Spare.

A source close to William has now claimed the prince no longer believes reconciliation with Harry is possible while Markle remains central to his life.

The insider said, "There's a public perception that William has completely turned against Harry and wants nothing more to do with him, but people close to the situation insist that isn't really the case.

"Deep down, William still sees Harry as his little brother and someone he once had an incredibly close bond with. The real resentment, in his mind, is directed toward Meghan because he believes the family dynamic dramatically changed after she entered the picture."