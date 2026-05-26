Meghan Markle's New As Ever Post Sparks Royal Drama — As Critics Accuse Her of 'Copying' Prince William Again

While discussing the age old debate between the Devonian and Cornish methods, the Duke of Cornwall said he prefered the former, which is clotted cream first atop the scone followed by a dollop of jam.

William also managed to sneak in the news that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, also preferred to take her scones in that way.

"I can only tell you what I learned from my grandmother and she would definitely, she had the, uh, the cream on first. Cream on first, jam on top," he explained after host Amanda Holden showed her preference for the Devonian way by doing the spread in studio.

"It tastes delicious either way," William noted about the very British tradition.