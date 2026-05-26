Meghan Markle's New As Ever Post Sparks Royal Drama — As Critics Accuse Her of 'Copying' Prince William Again
May 26 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been accused of “stalking” Prince William after her estranged brother-in-law revealed his preferred way of eating scones, only for the Diva Duchess to mirror the exact same method in a new As Ever post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, has never posted about scones before, but one day after William's May 22 revelation on the UK's Heart Breakfast show, she shared not only a recipe, but the identical method the future king disclosed is his favorite way to enjoy the centuries-old afternoon tea treat.
How Prince William Prefers Scones
While discussing the age old debate between the Devonian and Cornish methods, the Duke of Cornwall said he prefered the former, which is clotted cream first atop the scone followed by a dollop of jam.
William also managed to sneak in the news that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, also preferred to take her scones in that way.
"I can only tell you what I learned from my grandmother and she would definitely, she had the, uh, the cream on first. Cream on first, jam on top," he explained after host Amanda Holden showed her preference for the Devonian way by doing the spread in studio.
"It tastes delicious either way," William noted about the very British tradition.
Meghan Markle's Post About Scones
Less than 24 hours later, Markle shared an eight-slide post to her As Ever Instagram page, showing her plopping down a scoop of her raspberry As Ever fruit spread across a hearty dollop of clotted cream, even noting in an Instagram Story that it was the perfect way to kick off Memorial Day weekend.
"Memorial weekend plans. Baking warm scones topped with our Strawberry or Raspberry Spread, Orange Blossom Honey and Flower Sprinkles," the caption to the post read.
Markle’s recipe also raised eyebrows for listing ingredients in metric-system grams — measurements more commonly used in Britain and across Europe — instead of the cups and spoonfuls favored by most American home bakers.
'She Is Literally Stalking Prince William'
The timing did not go unnoticed by royal fans on X.
"Here we go again. Meghan is back to her stalker-vibe tricks. Prince William spoke about scones & now she has to create an entire post about baking warm scones topped with her As Ever crap. I mean, how ridiculous is this woman? Need to be copy the royals is creepy," one person fumed.
"As soon as I heard the conversation, I knew she would post a scone with jam. And there it is...she is psychotic," a second person jeered.
"She needs to be kept away from royal family at this point. This is total creepo vibes," a third comment read.
A fourth user observed, "William said that the late Queen liked her scones clotted cream first, jam on top. So what does Markle do? Copy cat the next day. She's such an empty suit."
"OMG, she is literally stalking Prince William via social media," a fifth person alleged.
Meghan Accused of 'Copying' Kate Middleton With Switzerland Trip
Sconegate comes on the heels Markle getting accused of being a "CopyKate" after Kate Middleton's wildly successful two-day tour of Italy centered on early childhood development and education.
The Princess of Wales, 44, was greeted by crowds around Reggio Emilia while learning about their revolutionary methods for children's learning. Not only adults but children lined up for hugs from the visiting royal.
As Middleton wrapped up her Italy tour, Markle’s camp announced she was jetting off to Switzerland to deliver a speech about protecting children from online harm.
But video surfaced of the event, which reportedly drew fewer than 100 invitees and onlookers, showing eerily empty barricades and no crowds gathered to hear her speak.