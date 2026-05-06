EXCLUSIVE: How D4vd's Baby Faced 'Victim' Was 'Groomed for the Grave' — Radar Rips Lid Off Singer's Stomach-Churning History With Mutilated Teen
May 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
More than seven months after the dismembered body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to TikTok sensation D4vd, the Romantic Homicide singer was arrested for her brutal slaughter, lawmen said.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 21-year-old musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was charged in California with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.
The criminal complaint also includes special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain and lying in wait.
Murder Charges Could Bring Death Penalty
Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges. But if convicted, he could be sent to the slammer for life – or even receive the death penalty if prosecutors choose to pursue the ultimate punishment.
"Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.
"But Burke's actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body, and stuffed her body in two bags that "were placed in the front trunk of his car."
Foul Odor Leads to Grim Discovery
Burke's arrest came after an investigation that kicked off in September 2025. That was when police say the suspect's vehicle was towed from the Hollywood Hills to an L.A. impound yard after a citizen complained that it had not been moved for nearly a month.
A tow yard worker contacted cops to report a foul odor emanating from the vehicle, which officials say led to the disturbing discovery of insects swarming over severely decomposed human remains that the L.A. County Medical Examiner's office determined were those of Hernandez, who was reported missing on April 5, 2024, from Lake Elsinore, Calif.
Court documents reveal Celeste's head and torso were inside one bag, and her arms and legs were in the other.
Authorities had described the middle schooler as a runaway and alleged she lived with Burke in L.A.
Teen Killed Near 15th Birthday
The tragic teen was found one day after what would have been her 15th birthday.
Lawmen believe the victim was murdered "on or about April 23rd" in 2025 and dismembered nearly two weeks later.
Prosecutors said Hernandez was killed with a "sharp instrument" shortly before the release of Burke's debut album, Withered, after she threatened to expose him for having sex with her when she was underage.
Charging documents state that on or between Sept. 7, 2023, and Sept. 7, 2024, Burke sexually abused Hernandez, a timeline that suggests the girl may have been as young as 13 when the alleged acts occurred.
Family Seeks Justice in Brutal Case
After news broke of Burke's arrest, the teen's dad said in a statement, "Thank God," and added that the family was "committed to ensuring that Celeste's voice is heard."
The singer's attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter said in a joint statement, "Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."
But Hochman said: "This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste's loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve."
Romantic Homicide, which was released in 2022 and helped Burke earn millions of followers on social media, includes the lyrics: "In the back of my mind / I killed you / And I didn't even regret it."
He is being held without bail in segregation at the L.A. County Men's Central Jail.