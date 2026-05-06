EXCLUSIVE: How D4vd's Baby Faced 'Victim' Was 'Groomed for the Grave' — Radar Rips Lid Off Singer's Stomach-Churning History With Mutilated Teen

More than seven months after the dismembered body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to TikTok sensation D4vd, the Romantic Homicide singer was arrested for her brutal slaughter, lawmen said.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 21-year-old musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was charged in California with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

The criminal complaint also includes special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain and lying in wait.