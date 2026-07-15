EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Sam Neill's Heartbreaking Final Pictures and Videos — Showing His Love of Birds, His Dad's Old Toys and Wine
July 14 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Sam Neill smiled for the camera in what RadarOnline.com can reveal was his last photo.
The Jurassic Park star died Monday, July 13, aged 78, only months after he declared he was "cancer-free" following a battle with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, with his loved ones describing his death as "sudden and unexpected."
Sam Neill's Final Public Photo
It's now emerged that the actor is said to have passed away after contracting pneumonia. In the last photo shown here, Neill is seen looking joyous at Sydney's ARIA Hall of Fame ceremony, held in June.
In what turned out to be his final public appearance, the music was blaring as he posed under warm lights at the event.
But as well as the awards being handed out, the do represented a personal celebration for Neill, as he was also toasting his grueling survival from cancer.
On Instagram, he said he had reveled in a "great night," adding he had spent the evening honoring artists he had spent decades worshipping.
The image was posted on Neill's Instagram – and weeks after it was taken, his family used the feed to upload their announcement he had passed.
A source claimed, "Even though Sam had been seriously ill before, no one in his family saw his death coming. His passing is absolutely devastating for him, and that is why they called it sudden. They are broken without him."
Other images on Neill's Instagram and his TikTok show him speaking to birds as they pecked on piles of feed in front of his face, and holding bottles of red plonk from his beloved winery.
He also repeatedly posted clips of his father's old wind-up toys, including one of Charlie Chaplin waddling along spinning his trademark cane, with captions celebrating how they still worked around 100 years after they were made.
Life Beyond Hollywood
Neill had recently taken a step away from Hollywood's spotlight to focus on Two Paddocks, his vineyard in Central Otago.
He also ran Redbank Farm, a menagerie of animals he adored more than the showbiz glare.
But key to him was family – his son Tim, whom he had with New Zealand actress Lisa Harrow, to whom he was married in the 1980s. His daughter, Elena, whom he shared with Japanese makeup artist Noriko Watanabe, whom he married in 1989, and his stepdaughter, Maiko, whom he adopted from Watanabe's previous marriage.
His final years were also filled with the joy of reuniting with another son, Andrew, who had been placed up for adoption when Neill was in his twenties. They discovered each other again in 1994, and Andrew became part of Neill's close family circle.
Pneumonia Tragic Cause Revealed
As tributes continue to pour in for Neill, including messages from Steven Spielberg and actress Laura Dern, with whom he starred as Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, sources now say Neill succumbed to a bout of pneumonia after being left weakened by his brutal cancer treatments.
Neill's former partner, Laura Tingle, told ABC Radio Sydney the actor's immune system had been compromised, and it left him vulnerable to infections.
She said: "(Sam's) poor old body just sort of got a bit exhausted. He's been pretty sick for the last couple of weeks, and everybody who loved him has been willing him on from near and far, but I think it was just a bit too much to recover from one more time.
"He'd had a lot of chemo and a lot of immunotherapy and, thankfully, it finally cleared him of the blood cancer that he had, but that left him pretty compromised in terms of his immune system."
Family's Heartbreaking Tribute
Neill's family said in their statement announcing his shock passing: "It is with immense sadness that the whanau (the family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday, 13th July, in Sydney, Australia.
"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free."
Neill's loved ones also shared their "deepest gratitude" to the medical staff who cared for him, and promised "more details will be shared" at a later date.
Their post added: "They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care. "More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."
Neill revealed in April that he was cancer-free after being diagnosed with blood cancer in 2022.
He said: "I've just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body, that's an extraordinary thing. I'm very, very excited that this can happen."
Neill also joked: "It's time I did another movie."