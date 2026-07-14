EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Secret Tapes — Read the 10 Words of Warning the Beloved Royal Recorded for Prince Harry's Future Bride

Our source claimed: "The tapes Diana made for her boys and their future wives were an extension of this letter. She genuinely believed she would not be around to see them get married. Diana thought the best thing to do was to record messages, lock them away, and tell her closest confidantes and lawyers to only release them to her boys if she was no longer around.

"And the tapes are heartbreaking. She tells William's future wife in one message to try and be an 'elegant lady' who should look after her son and do her best to keep her 'head held high.'

"But the saddest message was to Harry's future bride. In that trademark whispering voice Diana had, she tells her on one tape, 'Don't let them eat you alive, like they devoured me.'"

The insider explained, "It's as if she knew William would choose a woman who would naturally fit into the Royal family, and knew Harry was wilder and would choose someone totally unlike them – maybe because of his wilder temperament as a young boy. It turned out she was right – as a mixed-race former actress, Meghan is everything that is alien to that institution.

"It's sad Diana is not alive to help her through the hard time Meghan's going through. But at least Harry sat her down and told her to listen carefully to his mum's voice on her old tape, which was passed to him when he reached his late teens after her death."

Harry appeared to wipe away tears at his wedding on May 19, 2018, as he and his bride Markle, along with the 600 guests packed into St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, sang the last bars of Guide me, O Thou Great Redeemer. The hymn was his mother's favorite, and a then 33-year-old Harry chose to include it as part of the ceremony as a tribute to Diana, 21 years after it was sung at her funeral in Westminster Abbey in 1997.

It was thought he cried at his wedding to Markle purely because of the emotions stirred up by hearing the hymn again. But we can reveal he welled up as he was recalling his mother's warning to his new bride not to be "eaten" by the royals – dubbed 'The Firm' due to their Mafia-esque secret wealth streams and strict stranglehold over its members.

Our source said: "Harry knows his mom died tortured by the treatment she received at the hands of the royal family, and the last thing he wants is for Meghan to endure the same thing. That, combined with remembering his mum's warning to his new bride, is why he was crying at his wedding."