EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Secret Tapes — Read the 10 Words of Warning the Beloved Royal Recorded for Prince Harry's Future Bride
July 14 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
"Don't let them eat you alive, like they devoured me."
RadarOnline.com can reveal those are the 10 chilling words Princess Diana sent from beyond the grave to the daughter-in-law she was doomed never to meet – Meghan Markle.
The warning is contained in a series of intimate tapes Diana made for the future wives of her sons William and Harry.
A source revealed the existence of the recordings as Markle continues to be put under the same intense global scrutiny Diana lived with every day until her body was mangled in a car smash.
On the tapes – kept under wraps for 33 years – Diana doled out maternal advice for the two brides she was petrified she would never meet.
Diana made the recordings in 1993, a year after she split from Prince Charles.
It was also the period she became convinced there was a plot by her estranged husband and his family to kill her in a shooting, a bomb, a helicopter crash – or a staged car accident.
Inside the Haunted 1993 Recording Sessions
Diana hit on the idea to record warnings for her sons William and Harry's future brides while taping tales of her life to help royal biographer Andrew Morton write his sensational book Diana – Her True Story.
She held on to a battered hand-held Sony Dictaphone and recorded stacks of tapes until the night she was killed.
Our source claimed: "Diana was not simply making rambling recordings. She was making tapes she wanted to be played at key points in their lives, such as birthdays. But the tapes that are the most poignant are the ones she made aimed at the women she knew her sons would one day marry."
The insider, "William was 11, and Harry was only nine when she made most of the tapes for them, including the ones advising their future wives. Diana was in the grip of a fully formed fear there was a plot underway to have her murdered for all sorts of reasons.
"She was convinced Charles wanted to have her killed to shut her up and so he could be free to marry someone else."
The source noted, "And she feared the royal family was collaborating with British and US intelligence agencies to have her murdered for all sorts of reasons, from the fact she knew a mountain of shameful secrets about the royals and Charles, to her campaigns against the use of landmines cutting into extremely lucrative international defense contracts."
The Shocking Letter Predicting Her Fatal Crash
Diana shared her assassination fears with her close friends in the years leading up to her death aged 36, with many of them stating that after she was killed, she believed plots, including a shooting and a helicopter crash, were in the works.
Most shockingly, Diana wrote to her butler Paul Burrell in October 1993, sharing her fear the then-Prince Charles was plotting to kill her or stage an accident so severe it would cause her brain damage, leaving him free to marry Tiggy Legee-Bourke – the former nanny to William and Harry.
She wrote: "I am sitting here at my desk today in October, longing for someone to hug me and encourage me to keep strong and hold my head high.
"This particular phase in my life is the most dangerous – my husband is planning 'an accident' in my car, brake failure and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy. Camilla is nothing but a decoy, so we are all being used by the man in every sense of the word."
'Don't Let Them Eat You Alive Like They Did Me'
Our source claimed: "The tapes Diana made for her boys and their future wives were an extension of this letter. She genuinely believed she would not be around to see them get married. Diana thought the best thing to do was to record messages, lock them away, and tell her closest confidantes and lawyers to only release them to her boys if she was no longer around.
"And the tapes are heartbreaking. She tells William's future wife in one message to try and be an 'elegant lady' who should look after her son and do her best to keep her 'head held high.'
"But the saddest message was to Harry's future bride. In that trademark whispering voice Diana had, she tells her on one tape, 'Don't let them eat you alive, like they devoured me.'"
The insider explained, "It's as if she knew William would choose a woman who would naturally fit into the Royal family, and knew Harry was wilder and would choose someone totally unlike them – maybe because of his wilder temperament as a young boy. It turned out she was right – as a mixed-race former actress, Meghan is everything that is alien to that institution.
"It's sad Diana is not alive to help her through the hard time Meghan's going through. But at least Harry sat her down and told her to listen carefully to his mum's voice on her old tape, which was passed to him when he reached his late teens after her death."
Harry appeared to wipe away tears at his wedding on May 19, 2018, as he and his bride Markle, along with the 600 guests packed into St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, sang the last bars of Guide me, O Thou Great Redeemer. The hymn was his mother's favorite, and a then 33-year-old Harry chose to include it as part of the ceremony as a tribute to Diana, 21 years after it was sung at her funeral in Westminster Abbey in 1997.
It was thought he cried at his wedding to Markle purely because of the emotions stirred up by hearing the hymn again. But we can reveal he welled up as he was recalling his mother's warning to his new bride not to be "eaten" by the royals – dubbed 'The Firm' due to their Mafia-esque secret wealth streams and strict stranglehold over its members.
Our source said: "Harry knows his mom died tortured by the treatment she received at the hands of the royal family, and the last thing he wants is for Meghan to endure the same thing. That, combined with remembering his mum's warning to his new bride, is why he was crying at his wedding."