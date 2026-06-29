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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Much Younger Aide, 34, Labeled a 'National Security Risk' Amid Claims She Has an 'Unhealthy Relationship' With Prez, 80

A photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp joined Donald Trump's team in 2022.

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June 29 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's close circle includes a 34-year-old woman, whom people are expressing caution toward.

Natalie Harp, a White House aide, fell into the public spectacle as people noticed her alleged obsession with the president, 80, RadarOnline.com can confirm. She began working for Trump in 2022 on his communications team – but now the public has expressed concern she may just be a "national security risk."

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Natalie Harp Branded 'National Security Risk'

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A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp received heavy criticism from the public.

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One person X claimed: "This is Natalie Harp, Trump’s 34-year-old aide who is fixated on & infatuated with an 80-year-old diaper-wearing (clown) whom she praises! She left a note for Trump saying, 'You are all that matters to me,' giving off creepy Fatal Attraction vibes! She's a national security risk."

The criticism pointed toward alleged notes written by Harp to Trump. In the book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan allege Harp hides intimate letters to the president in "private spaces."

Among those notes was one that allegedly said, "You are all that matters to me."

Another person online dissed, "This is the type of woman who writes love letters to serial killers on death row."

A third said, "Most definitely a national security risk. Get her the h--- out of our government business with Trump. All it's gonna take is him tipping her the wrong way, and she goes off the rails."

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Trump's Relationship with Aide Questioned

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

The president reportedly enjoyed the attention.

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Trump's relationship with Harp came under fire as many wondered if it was "unhealthy." After all, according to the book, the affection does not just go one way.

Instead, Trump allegedly told staffers Harp "was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids."

"All of you will go off and make money," he would allegedly say, but "she'll never leave me."

However, when asked for comment, the Trump administration refused to offer additional information. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously defended Harp, saying she "is one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team."

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Melania Trump's Absence Noticed

A photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The public believes Melania turned against Donald.

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The public was cautious about just how much time Harp spends around Trump, including at golfing events and late at night.

Americans wondered if Trump's wife, Melania Trump, was concerned with the peculiar relationship, but they wagered she didn't mind much.

One person wrote, "Melania can’t stand him and is just waiting for him to be 6 feet under so she can collect on her prenup!"

Another said, "SHE’S OBVIOUSLY TOTALLY MANIPULATING HIM. GUESSING HIS WIFE DOESN’T CARE."

A third questioned, "Is this why we never see the first lady unless it's an event at the White House she's not living at the White House and she never travels with him so she spends taxpayer money flying her own plane."

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'Human Printer' Aide Keeps President Happy

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A photo of Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

She works on Trump's communications team.

Primarily, Harp is tasked with keeping Trump happy, feeding his thoughts to Truth Social, and sharing with him positive feedback from the public.

Harp was dubbed the "human printer" by reportedly carrying a portable printer with her while serving the president. In her role, she would reportedly print out posts she found that praised Trump to give him an ego boost.

Plus, Harp pens down Trump's thoughts to draft posts for his social media account. She's previously been seen in videos taking notes and getting his approval before sending out final posts.

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