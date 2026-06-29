Trump's Much Younger Aide, 34, Labeled a 'National Security Risk' Amid Claims She Has an 'Unhealthy Relationship' With Prez, 80

One person X claimed: "This is Natalie Harp, Trump’s 34-year-old aide who is fixated on & infatuated with an 80-year-old diaper-wearing (clown) whom she praises! She left a note for Trump saying, 'You are all that matters to me,' giving off creepy Fatal Attraction vibes! She's a national security risk."

The criticism pointed toward alleged notes written by Harp to Trump. In the book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan allege Harp hides intimate letters to the president in "private spaces."

Among those notes was one that allegedly said, "You are all that matters to me."

Another person online dissed, "This is the type of woman who writes love letters to serial killers on death row."

A third said, "Most definitely a national security risk. Get her the h--- out of our government business with Trump. All it's gonna take is him tipping her the wrong way, and she goes off the rails."