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EXCLUSIVE: '60 Minutes' Shocking Split — Shakeups on Sagging Show Drive Deep Wedge Between Iconic Hosts

'60 Minutes' shakeups have allegedly driven a deep wedge between the show's iconic hosts.
Source: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

'60 Minutes' shakeups have allegedly driven a deep wedge between the show's iconic hosts.

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July 9 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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The turmoil engulfing 60 Minutes is no longer confined to the newsroom.

RadarOnline.com has learned the mass firings and new leadership at one of television's most respected news programs have also damaged friendships that have lasted decades.

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Friendship Torn Apart by Firing

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Scott Pelley was reportedly dismissed after clashing with incoming executive producer Nick Bilton.
Source: JLJ / ZOJ / WENN.com / MEGA

Scott Pelley was reportedly dismissed after clashing with incoming executive producer Nick Bilton.

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Sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com the sudden dismissal of longtime correspondent Scott Pelley has blown up his deep friendship with former colleague Lesley Stahl, who remains with the venerable television newsmagazine.

"Scott spoke out and paid the price," a CBS source told RadarOnline.com. "Many people inside the building believe he was pushed out because he refused to stay quiet."

Stahl, meanwhile, chose a different path. Alongside fellow correspondents Jon Wertheim and Bill Whitaker, she signed a letter pledging to remain at 60 Minutes and fight for the program's future from within.

As previously reported, Pelley, 68, was unceremoniously sacked after his infamous confrontation with incoming executive producer Nick Bilton.

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Pelley Feels Betrayed by Stahl

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Lesley Stahl is among correspondents who pledged to remain at '60 Minutes' and fight for the program's future.
Source: CT2 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Lesley Stahl is among correspondents who pledged to remain at '60 Minutes' and fight for the program's future.

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Pelley mocked Bilton's credentials, rejecting his authority and saying he would "never be welcome," and declared that CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss was "murdering the show."

Stahl, Whitaker and Wertheim announced they would remain, but blasted management for treating the fired staff "so shabbily, with such indecency."

Sources said there has been no confrontation between Stahl and Pelley, but Pelley has been stung by the lack of support from his old friend – and their relationship has gone ice cold.

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Trust and Loyalty Torn Apart

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Sources said Pelley's friendship with Stahl has reportedly grown strained amid the upheaval at '60 Minutes.'
Source: MEGA

Sources said Pelley's friendship with Stahl has reportedly grown strained amid the upheaval at '60 Minutes.'

"Lesley stayed and kept her seat at the table," said another insider. "Scott believes you sound the alarm when the house is on fire. Lesley believes the house can still be saved. Neither thinks they're betraying the mission – but they're no longer fighting the same battle."

"This isn't really about politics," one source explained. "It's about trust, loyalty and two very different ideas of what comes next."

A veteran network insider added: "Nobody imagined it would reach this point."

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