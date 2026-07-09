EXCLUSIVE: '60 Minutes' Shocking Split — Shakeups on Sagging Show Drive Deep Wedge Between Iconic Hosts

Sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com the sudden dismissal of longtime correspondent Scott Pelley has blown up his deep friendship with former colleague Lesley Stahl, who remains with the venerable television newsmagazine.

"Scott spoke out and paid the price," a CBS source told RadarOnline.com. "Many people inside the building believe he was pushed out because he refused to stay quiet."

Stahl, meanwhile, chose a different path. Alongside fellow correspondents Jon Wertheim and Bill Whitaker, she signed a letter pledging to remain at 60 Minutes and fight for the program's future from within.

As previously reported, Pelley, 68, was unceremoniously sacked after his infamous confrontation with incoming executive producer Nick Bilton.