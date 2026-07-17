Former '60 Minutes' Chief Bill Owens Is Writing Scathing Tell-All Memoir Slamming CBS Amid Bari Weiss' Network Shakeup

In the tell-all, he's set to discuss President Donald Trump's lawsuit over the editing of former Vice President Kamala Harris' 60 Minutes interview during the 2024 election, as well as the subsequent settlement, which Owens described as "perhaps the worst legal strategy ever employed by the worst-run media company in the history of America," per Breaker Media.

He also reportedly suggested that senior management was placing political affiliation before journalism.

Owens' separation agreement with the company reportedly included a non-disparagement clause, which could potentially be broken depending on the content of his upcoming book, according to the New York Post and Puck News.

However, no lawsuits have been filed as of yet, according to the outlets.