EXCLUSIVE: The One Major Test Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Must Overcome to Avoid Going Bankrupt'

Since then, the couple has signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, launched charitable initiatives through the Archewell Foundation, released Harry's bestselling memoir Spare, and introduced Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand.

But several ventures have faced setbacks, including the end of their Spotify partnership, while questions have persisted over whether they can maintain the level of commercial success needed to support their high-profile lifestyle.

A source told us: "Harry and Meghan still have enormous name recognition around the world, but fame alone doesn't guarantee long-term financial security. The real challenge is convincing audiences, business partners, and investors that they remain credible, consistent, and capable of delivering successful projects over many years. Without that confidence, it becomes much harder to sustain the kind of revenue needed to support the life they've built in California."

Another insider noted: "Whether that criticism is fair or not, perception has become one of the Sussexes' biggest problems. Every new project is judged through the prism of what has happened over the past five years – the royal interviews, the memoir, the documentaries and the public disputes. Admirers see two people forging an independent path, while detractors question whether they have delivered enough to justify the extraordinary attention they continue to receive."