EXCLUSIVE: The One Major Test Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Must Overcome to Avoid Going Bankrupt'
July 17 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face one defining challenge if they are to safeguard their financial future, with critics arguing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must rebuild public trust after a turbulent five years of commercial ventures, family rifts and mixed success in Hollywood.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the Duke of Sussex, 41, and the Duchess of Sussex, 44, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 before relocating to Montecito, California, where they sought to build financially independent lives through media projects, speaking engagements and business partnerships.
The Multi-Million Dollar Question: Can Fame Sustian the Sussexes?
Since then, the couple has signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, launched charitable initiatives through the Archewell Foundation, released Harry's bestselling memoir Spare, and introduced Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand.
But several ventures have faced setbacks, including the end of their Spotify partnership, while questions have persisted over whether they can maintain the level of commercial success needed to support their high-profile lifestyle.
A source told us: "Harry and Meghan still have enormous name recognition around the world, but fame alone doesn't guarantee long-term financial security. The real challenge is convincing audiences, business partners, and investors that they remain credible, consistent, and capable of delivering successful projects over many years. Without that confidence, it becomes much harder to sustain the kind of revenue needed to support the life they've built in California."
Another insider noted: "Whether that criticism is fair or not, perception has become one of the Sussexes' biggest problems. Every new project is judged through the prism of what has happened over the past five years – the royal interviews, the memoir, the documentaries and the public disputes. Admirers see two people forging an independent path, while detractors question whether they have delivered enough to justify the extraordinary attention they continue to receive."
The Shockwave That Shook the Monarchy
The couple's departure from royal life triggered one of the biggest crises the monarchy has faced in decades.
Their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, followed by the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir Spare, laid bare deep family tensions and allegations about life inside the royal household, further straining relations with King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44.
Professionally, the Sussexes have experienced a mixed record.
Harry's memoir became a global publishing phenomenon, while Netflix documentaries attracted huge initial audiences.
However, the end of the pair's Spotify agreement fueled speculation about the long-term viability of their media strategy, and Markle's lifestyle ventures have received a mixed reception from critics despite attracting significant public interest.
A Tentative Thaw Amid the King's Cancer Battle
Harry recently enjoyed a reunion with King Charles, along with Markle and their kids, during his recent UK visit.
It followed renewed efforts to ease tensions within the royal family after Charles hosted Harry for a 54-minute afternoon tea meeting last year.
A palace aide said: "Despite signs of a tentative thaw, questions remain over whether the Sussexes can successfully balance reconciliation with the monarchy while continuing to develop commercial projects built around their global profile – a balancing act many observers believe will ultimately determine both their public standing and their financial future."
Harry's latest reunion with Charles comes as the monarch continues to battle cancer.
Charles recently announced that his treatment schedule for the disease has been significantly reduced because he has responded exceptionally well to his medical care.
Doctors have transitioned his recovery into a precautionary phase, though his cancer has not been officially declared cured or in remission.
The King was first diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, which was discovered during a separate procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Throughout his battle, he has maintained a remarkably busy schedule of state duties and international travel, while also dealing with minor, temporary side effects from his ongoing therapy.
He has openly credited early detection and effective intervention for his progress, and frequently uses his experience to encourage the public to participate in national health screening programs.