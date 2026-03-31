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Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have 'Nothing Left to Offer' But 'Victimhood,' Claims Royal Biographer — As Rogue Royals Continue on 'Downward Spiral' Amid Business Failures

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had several bumps in the road for their business deals.

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March 31 2026, Updated 2:21 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future remains uncertain as the duo swirls in a "downward spiral" since their dreams of Hollywood fame and fortune have gone up in smoke, a royal author has claimed.

The ex-royals have "nothing to offer but victimhood," according to Tom Bower, who says that the constant trashing of the prince's family has made it nearly impossible for the couple to come crawling back into the regal fold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'On a Sharp Downward Spiral'

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle series was dropped by the streamer.

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, were initially handed multimillion dollar Hollywood deals following Megxit in 2020, but they gradually went up in flames.

The pair lost their megabucks Spotify deal in 2023, being labelled "f------ grifters" by the company's head of talk strategy, Bill Simmons. Their last big paycheck is also now gone, as Netflix is reportedly "done" with the "exhausting" couple, while ending their association with the Sussexes and Markle's failing food and wine brand, As Ever.

"They're now on a sharp downward spiral, and that's what is so fascinating to all of us: how will it end? What is going to be the explosion at the bottom? How is it going to occur?" Bower, author of the new biography Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, asked while appearing on the Kinsey Scofield Unfiltered podcast.

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How Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Grievances End?

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been taking paid speaking gigs to bring in money.

Bower points out that the "rock bottom" for the two will be hard to predict since the only successful projects they had, including an incendiary 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the salacious 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the prince's 2023 memoir Spare, all centered around airing grievances about the family they abandoned six years ago.

"We just can't predict it because these two who grip our attention because of all the circumstances which made them and all that they've created in their damning interviews are struggling to survive, and the battle is being fought, and how it ends, we don't know," Bower notes about the Sussexes current rumored dire straits.

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'Nothing to Offer Other Than Victimhood'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stories of victimhood are running dry, according to an author.

"The real problem for Megan and Harry is that they've got nothing to offer other than their victimhood and the story they've now told," the author adds.

It's especially confusing since Harry has made overtures about returning to the royal family that he dragged through the mud.

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'There's a Car Crash Coming'

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Tom Bower warns that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have little they can threaten the royal family with anymore;.

"I mean, there isn't anything more she can say, and that's the whole point about this saga: their existence is a threat to the British royal family. Because they can only survive by damaging the royal family and saying negative things," Bower says of how the duo have seemingly been left with nothing more to say about the royals.

"And so, how does it end? What more damage can they do? What more can they threaten? How can they earn a living to support their very expensive lifestyle? That's all, that's the whole point," he continues. "There's a car crash coming, but we don't know the route to it."

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