EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have 'Nothing Left to Offer' But 'Victimhood,' Claims Royal Biographer — As Rogue Royals Continue on 'Downward Spiral' Amid Business Failures

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, were initially handed multimillion dollar Hollywood deals following Megxit in 2020, but they gradually went up in flames.

The pair lost their megabucks Spotify deal in 2023, being labelled "f------ grifters" by the company's head of talk strategy, Bill Simmons. Their last big paycheck is also now gone, as Netflix is reportedly "done" with the "exhausting" couple, while ending their association with the Sussexes and Markle's failing food and wine brand, As Ever.

"They're now on a sharp downward spiral, and that's what is so fascinating to all of us: how will it end? What is going to be the explosion at the bottom? How is it going to occur?" Bower, author of the new biography Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, asked while appearing on the Kinsey Scofield Unfiltered podcast.