Barron Trump's Jailed Pal Andrew Tate Issues Warning to The Don to Help Him With Sex Trafficking Case or Face 'Reckoning'

"Andrew Tate was a material participant in ensuring President Trump’s victory," attorney Joseph McBride claimed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

McBride warned, "If Trump doesn't support (Andrew), and if the next people who are going to be running for office potentially are just like, 'Yeah, down the river he goes,' that young cohort of people will break with the Republican Party in the next election."

Later in an Instagram post, the lawyer predicted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "will be the next President without the manosphere and Andrew Tate."

Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, are currently locked up in Miami, Florida, and are fighting extradition to the UK. However, it appears Trump won't be stepping in to help out, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently responded "no" when asked if the president would be assisting the brothers.