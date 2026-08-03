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Home > News > Barron Trump

Barron Trump's Jailed Pal Andrew Tate Issues Warning to The Don to Help Him With Sex Trafficking Case or Face 'Reckoning'

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Source: MEGA

Barron Trump's apparent friend, Andrew Tate, has a warning for the president if he doesn't help him.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Andrew Tate's attorney has issued an eerie warning to Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal, urging the president to help his jailed client... or possibly face a "reckoning."

The controversial "manosphere" influencer, who has been vocal about his close relationship with the president's youngest son, Barron, is currently behind bars alongside his brother, Tristan, after they were both arrested on several charges, including rape and s-x trafficking.

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What If Trump Does Not Support Andrew Tate?

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Photo of Donald Trump; Karoline Leavitt; Andrew Tate
Source: MEGA

Trump has no interest in helping out Andrew Tate, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed.

"Andrew Tate was a material participant in ensuring President Trump’s victory," attorney Joseph McBride claimed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

McBride warned, "If Trump doesn't support (Andrew), and if the next people who are going to be running for office potentially are just like, 'Yeah, down the river he goes,' that young cohort of people will break with the Republican Party in the next election."

Later in an Instagram post, the lawyer predicted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "will be the next President without the manosphere and Andrew Tate."

Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, are currently locked up in Miami, Florida, and are fighting extradition to the UK. However, it appears Trump won't be stepping in to help out, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently responded "no" when asked if the president would be assisting the brothers.

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Andrew Tate's Connection to the Trump Family

Photo of Andrew Tate
Source: MEGA

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, are currently locked up in Miami, Florida.

The lack of help comes after Andrew revealed his close connection to the Trump family following the assassination attempt on the politician in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

"I'm very close with the Trump family," Andrew told reporters in July 2024, before claiming, "I know them well. I spoke to Barron after the incident. I look forward to, once I'm free, being with Donald Trump in person, and reminding him that he's a bulletproof bada-s."

At the time of his comments, Andrew and his younger sibling were being criminally prosecuted in Romania over allegations, including having s-x with a minor. The investigation is still ongoing.

The New York Times had also reported that Barron once had a Zoom call with pal Andrew and also spent time with Justin Waller, who has labeled himself the Tates' "third brother."

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Barron Trump to Testify?

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Source: MEGA

The controversial influencer previously revealed his connection to Barron Trump.

Waller had claimed that Andrew and Barron talked about the brothers being prosecuted in Romania and also their shared belief that this was being done in an effort to silence them.

Democratic congresswoman Yassamin Ansari has even pushed House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to open an investigation into the family's alleged relationship with the Tates, and possibly for Barron to testify under oath.

Ansari asked the committee to subpoena the 20-year-old and question him about "his knowledge of the Tate brothers' crimes, if he had any involvement whatsoever, and if he communicated with members of his father’s administration or the President himself regarding their legal proceedings," in a July 23 letter.

Meanwhile, Andrew and Tate appear to be having a miserable time in jail, at least according to their lawyer, who recently claimed the brothers' charges have "put a target on their back for them to get stabbed, jumped, murdered."

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Inside the Tate Brothers' Jail Time

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The Tate brothers' attorney, claimed his clients are being treated like Jeffrey Epstein behind bars.

"Every time somebody walks by their cell, they get called a word that starts with a 'P' that’s more appropriate to Epstein and not appropriate to them," McBride claimed, referring to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"There's a pecking order in jail, it's very real, and when you come in with those allegations, there's no excuses," he added. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 11, 2019, while awaiting trial on s-x trafficking charges.

Andrew and Tristan have also been charged with offenses related to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography, which McBride claimed has put his clients' lives at risk.

"These allegations against them are the worst for a multitude of reasons; it's one of the reasons why they’re in solitary," McBride said, as he accused critics of "greenlighting for them to get murdered in jail."

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