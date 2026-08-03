EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donald Trump's Air Force One 'Obsession' That 'Led to Qatari Jet Hunt'

After returning to the White House following the 2024 election, Trump, 80, is said to have intensified efforts to speed up the program, dispatching to inspect work at a Boeing facility in Texas while his transition team also requested that the US Air Force investigate whether another 747-8 already in service could be acquired more quickly than waiting for the delayed fleet.

A source familiar with the discussions exclusively told Radar: "Trump has always viewed Air Force One as far more than just transportation, and it has been an obsession with him. He believes the aircraft reflects American strength, and he became increasingly frustrated by the pace of the replacement program. Once he returned to office, there was a clear determination to explore every possible option to get a new aircraft into service sooner."

The source added: "Looking at a Qatari-owned jet was never presented as a simple shortcut because everyone understood the scale of the work involved. It was instead viewed as a contingency while officials assessed whether years could realistically be shaved off the timetable."