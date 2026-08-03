Meghan Markle Flaunts 'Gaudy' $250K Diamond Making Sundaes While Engagement Ring From Prince Harry Remains Missing
Aug. 3 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has flaunted her massive 7-carat pear-shaped diamond ring in a video, while her diamond engagement ring from Prince Harry remains missing in action, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It came during a promo of the 44-year-old making sundaes with her As Ever fruit spread, with the camera zooming in on her right hand as the bauble on her ring finger was dubbed "gaudy" by royal critics.
Meghan Markle Flaunts 7-Carat Pear-Shaped Diamond in New Video
"Adding this to our summer menu. Meghan’s favorite ice cream sundae with Raspberry Spread, vanilla ice cream, crumbled shortbread, and Flower Sprinkles," the caption of the August 2 Instagram video read, as Markle was seen plopping fruit spread on the bottom of a coupe glass, followed by the rest of the ingredients with her right hand and the gargantuan bauble taking center stage.
The California native debuted the ring in February during a trip to the NBA All-Star Game with Harry, 41, and in a subsequent promotional campaign on As Ever's website. But this was the first time she truly made the estimated $250K piece of jewelry the star of the show in such a close-up way.
Meanwhile, Markle's much-maligned 3-carat diamond engagement ring from Harry, which has undergone four significant redesigns since 2018, is still nowhere to be seen, with only a thin gold wedding band adorning her left ring finger.
Meghan Markle Now Wearing The Ring She 'Always Wanted'
Royal critics were quick to point out that the ring, not the As Ever spread, was the true star of the video.
"The ring is what she really wants to be seen," one user on X sneered.
"Engagement ring gone again. Looks like she’s got a bigger diamond on her right ring finger now," a second person observed.
"Big a-- dull and sparkle-less diamond and band on her right hand, no engagement ring on her left," a third pointed out,
A fourth person scoffed, "Well, this explains where Meghan’s diamond went. She traded it in for a bigger rock, which is what she always wanted. Meghan, doesn’t that diamond mean anything to you? Your husband personally chose it from Botswana for you because of your fond memories. And don't forget, the other two diamonds were the property of the former Princess of Wales."
Meghan Markle Kept Making Upgrades to Her Original Ring From Prince Harry
Harry originally proposed with a custom-designed three-stone engagement ring featuring a solid yellow gold band, a center cushion-cut diamond sourced from Botswana, and two side diamonds from Princess Diana's personal jewelry collection.
During their engagement interview, the prince claimed he chose yellow gold because it was Markle's "favorite," but it was the first thing she replaced, having it redesigned in 2019 to feature a micro-pavé diamond band instead.
The former actress then had the bauble redone again to include an inner halo of smaller diamonds around the center stone, which she later upgraded to a rarer, more expensive emerald-cut diamond, marking its fourth redesign.
Meghan Markle's Last Engagement Ring Redesign Was Seen in Netflix Lifestyle Series
The last version of Markle's engagement ring took center stage in her now-canceled Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, filmed in 2024.
Its apparent final public appearance came during her 2025 Thanksgiving cooking video, where she was ridiculed as "Salmonella Sussex" after handling a raw turkey while wearing the diamond ring and several gold bracelets without protective gloves.