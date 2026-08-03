Meghan Markle Flaunts 'Gaudy' $250K Diamond Making Sundaes While Engagement Ring From Prince Harry Remains Missing

Royal critics were quick to point out that the ring, not the As Ever spread, was the true star of the video.

"The ring is what she really wants to be seen," one user on X sneered.

"Engagement ring gone again. Looks like she’s got a bigger diamond on her right ring finger now," a second person observed.

"Big a-- dull and sparkle-less diamond and band on her right hand, no engagement ring on her left," a third pointed out,

A fourth person scoffed, "Well, this explains where Meghan’s diamond went. She traded it in for a bigger rock, which is what she always wanted. Meghan, doesn’t that diamond mean anything to you? Your husband personally chose it from Botswana for you because of your fond memories. And don't forget, the other two diamonds were the property of the former Princess of Wales."