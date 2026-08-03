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EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Weird' Fixation on Barack Obama Revealed — But Ex-Prez Thinks He's a 'Depraved Monster'

Barack Obama ,Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama wants 'nothing to do' with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a source claims.

Aug. 3 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs had a bizarre fixation with former President Barack Obama in the years before his high-profile federal trial, according to sources.

Combs' alleged fascination with the politician, 64, went so far that he allegedly mimicked his "mannerisms" and even popped Obama-shaped ecstasy tablets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Modeled Himself' After Barack Obama

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Barack Obama ,Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly mimicked Obama's style and mannerisms.

Last year, Combs' ex-personal assistant David James made the claim about the pills in court.

If that wasn't "weird enough," an insider told Radar that Combs also "followed Barack’s every move — and Michelle’s to a degree."

"Diddy always looked up to Barack. He would have liked to hang out with him and party with him," the insider continued. "Everyone around him noticed how he would model himself after Barack, copying his style and mannerisms."

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Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama thinks Combs is 'depraved,' according to a source.

"On one occasion that Diddy met Barack, he thought he smelled nice and raved about him being this handsome, statuesque power figure. He was delusional to believe they had lots in common."

While Combs' behavior seemingly stemmed from his belief that the ex-Prez was simply a "classy guy worth emulating," he didn't realize "how freaky he was being by doing it," according to the insider.

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Obamas 'Want Nothing to Do' With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Barack Obama ,Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

But a Diddy-Obama friendship apparently wasn't to be.

The insider claimed the Obamas "want nothing to do with him," especially given the mounting allegations against him and his bombshell trial that landed him behind bars for four years.

"To them, he’s a depraved monster," added the insider.

As Radar previously reported, Combs was hit with s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution-related charges following a federal investigation into his alleged "freak-off" parties.

While he was acquitted of trafficking and conspiracy, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution and was subsequently sentenced to 50 months in prison. He is currently serving out his sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Life Behind Bars

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Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release date has been moved up by several months.

Since his incarceration, Combs' release date has been moved up several times for reasons that remain unclear. He is currently set for release on January 24, 2028.

According to another source, Combs has been holding onto hope that President Donald Trump might issue him a full pardon. While it appears that the 80-year-old is not planning on clearing Combs' name, he hasn't given up.

"Diddy thinks Trump respects fighters," the source shared. "As long as Trump is in the White House, he believes there’s still a chance."

Even if he were to receive a presidential pardon, that doesn't mean that his legal woes will be over. Combs is still facing dozens of civil lawsuits accusing him of allegedly drugging victims, sexual misconduct, sexual assault and battery.

He has denied all accusations.

"Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone," his spokesperson said after a new lawsuit accused the rapper of sexually abusing a minor. "These allegations will be disproven like all of the rest. He is going to pursue all avenues he can to defend himself and make sure those who start and spread lies are held responsible."

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