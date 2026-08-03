EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Weird' Fixation on Barack Obama Revealed — But Ex-Prez Thinks He's a 'Depraved Monster'

Since his incarceration, Combs' release date has been moved up several times for reasons that remain unclear. He is currently set for release on January 24, 2028.

According to another source, Combs has been holding onto hope that President Donald Trump might issue him a full pardon. While it appears that the 80-year-old is not planning on clearing Combs' name, he hasn't given up.

"Diddy thinks Trump respects fighters," the source shared. "As long as Trump is in the White House, he believes there’s still a chance."

Even if he were to receive a presidential pardon, that doesn't mean that his legal woes will be over. Combs is still facing dozens of civil lawsuits accusing him of allegedly drugging victims, sexual misconduct, sexual assault and battery.

He has denied all accusations.

"Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone," his spokesperson said after a new lawsuit accused the rapper of sexually abusing a minor. "These allegations will be disproven like all of the rest. He is going to pursue all avenues he can to defend himself and make sure those who start and spread lies are held responsible."