EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Obama-Shaped' Drugs Fueling Deadly Trade in 'Killer Celeb and President-Face Pills' — Including 'Trump and Taylor Tabs'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged use of pills shaped like Barack Obama's face is part of a disturbing and growing trend on the dark web, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources tell us dealers are trading in deadly pills molded into the likenesses of political figures and celebrities – with experts warning their products could be laced with potentially fatal poison.
A cybercrime investigator monitoring the trade told us: "This isn’t some novelty – it’s branding on a massive scale to shift deadly drugs."
Killer Trade
They added: "Obama pills, Trump Tabs and even Taylor Swift-shaped MDMA are all over the dark net. Dealers are using faces people know to push dangerous drugs, and it’s working.
"But it's utterly deadly – people have no idea what they are laced with and we are finding all sorts in them, from bleach to glass, when they are analyzed."
The expert – who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the nature of their undercover research in the drugs world – added he wanted to "urge" drug takers to "steer clear of any of these 'Celeb Pills.'"
A bizarre revelation Combs, 55, took an ecstasy tablet shaped like the former US president emerged in testimony during the sex-trafficking accused rapper's online trial in New York came from David James, 44, Combs' former personal assistant.
James told a Manhattan federal court he witnessed Combs take the pill during his employment with the rapper between 2007 and 2009.
Prosecutors allege Combs orchestrated two decades of 'Freak Off' parties – multi-day sex and drug binges – involving coerced women, paid male sex workers and employees tasked with sourcing narcotics and managing logistics.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
His legal team has also admitted to drug use and past abuse but insists all sexual activity was consensual.
The emergence of face-shaped ecstasy pills adds a darkly cynical layer to the ongoing trial, with other experts telling us the pills serve both as a marketing tool and psychological manipulation.
'Elite Pills'
"When someone like Combs has apparently been using an Obama pill, it signals status – and these become 'elite' pills," the dark web expert said.
"It's like handing out designer drugs. That fuels both demand and risk, especially because these pills are often counterfeit or dangerously dosed."
According to the second expert we consulted about the dangerous trend, the Obama pill is a common listing on multiple encrypted marketplaces, with some variants laced with methamphetamine or fentanyl instead of MDMA.
They said: "We've seen a rise in pills pressed with famous faces since around 2015, and they're often sold with names like 'Obama Hope', 'Presidential Power' or even 'Make America High Again' in reference to Trump's slogan.
"Users think they're funny and ironic, but have no idea what they’re actually taking and the dealers behind therm don't care if those buying them live or die as many of them then switch to the next drugs trend and keep moving on, leaving a trail of destruction and poisonings in their wake."
Horrifying Testimony
EXCLUSIVE MEMOIR EXTRACTS: We Reveal Priscilla Presley's Untold Story In Her Own Searing Words As She Gets Set to Hit 80 – Including the REAL Reason She Divorced Elvis and Never Remarried
James testified in court he occasionally picked up drugs for Combs and brought them to his hotel rooms, along with other items including lubricant and condoms.
He recalled the rapper taking a "blue pill" shaped like a "former president’s face," confirming under questioning that the president in question was Obama.
"It was late, maybe 2am," James told the court about Combs' alleged presidential pill-popping. "He just popped it, smiled, and said it was going to be a long night."
Prosecutors say Combs used drugs to manipulate women into performing sexual acts during the alleged Freak Offs, which took place from 2004 to 2024.
Casandra Ventura, 38, known as her singing name Cassie and renowned as Combs' infamously abused former partner, testified she participated in these sessions for over a decade.
Ventura said she was initially coerced and later blackmailed– with footage of the encounters.
Combs, once a towering hip-hop and business titan, remains in federal custody following his September 2024 arrest on a series of federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.