EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Obama-Shaped' Drugs Fueling Deadly Trade in 'Killer Celeb and President-Face Pills' — Including 'Trump and Taylor Tabs'

They added: "Obama pills, Trump Tabs and even Taylor Swift-shaped MDMA are all over the dark net. Dealers are using faces people know to push dangerous drugs, and it’s working.

"But it's utterly deadly – people have no idea what they are laced with and we are finding all sorts in them, from bleach to glass, when they are analyzed."

The expert – who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the nature of their undercover research in the drugs world – added he wanted to "urge" drug takers to "steer clear of any of these 'Celeb Pills.'"

A bizarre revelation Combs, 55, took an ecstasy tablet shaped like the former US president emerged in testimony during the sex-trafficking accused rapper's online trial in New York came from David James, 44, Combs' former personal assistant.

James told a Manhattan federal court he witnessed Combs take the pill during his employment with the rapper between 2007 and 2009.

Prosecutors allege Combs orchestrated two decades of 'Freak Off' parties – multi-day sex and drug binges – involving coerced women, paid male sex workers and employees tasked with sourcing narcotics and managing logistics.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His legal team has also admitted to drug use and past abuse but insists all sexual activity was consensual.

The emergence of face-shaped ecstasy pills adds a darkly cynical layer to the ongoing trial, with other experts telling us the pills serve both as a marketing tool and psychological manipulation.