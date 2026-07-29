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Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy's Prison Victory: Sean Combs' Release Date Moved Up — As Rapper Sits in Solitary After Fight

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison stint has been adjusted.
Source: MEGA

The length of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison stint has been adjusted.

July 29 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs has apparently scored another victory from behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The music producer's release date from prison has once again been moved up by nearly one month, not long after he was involved in a prison fight and moved to solitary confinement.

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Diddy to Be Released From Prison in January 2028

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs prison release dates have been changed several times.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs prison release dates have been changed several times.

Back in October 2025, Diddy was found guilty on two prostitution-related charges and subsequently sentenced to serve just over four years in prison. However, his date has been moved up several times now.

He was originally set to walk free in June 2028. That was later bumped to April 2028, then late February 2028. Now, TMZ has reported that he will be released from incarceration on January 24, 2028.

However, it is unclear why the change was made.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Solitary Confinement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly got into a fight with an inmate at FCI Fort Dix.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly got into a fight with an inmate at FCI Fort Dix.

This comes after Radar reported that the rapper was tossed into solitary confinement for allegedly getting into a physical fight with an inmate at Federal Correctional Facility Fort Dix in New Jersey.

The prison brawl allegedly happened after another man at the facility insulted Combs. What were initially shoves turned into thrown punches, according to reports.

Insiders claimed that Diddy "held his own" during the altercation and guards were able to swiftly intervene and stop the fight.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in solitary confinement.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in solitary confinement.

Still, Combs was ordered to go to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) for his role in the scuffle.

While it is unclear how long he will be forced stay there, according to the Admission and Orientation Inmate Handbook for FCI Fort Dix, the disciplinary action also comes with less privileges, including loss of the use of certain personal items.

However, he will still have access to necessities, such as a bed, a pillow and blankets, and hygiene items, including toilet paper and shaving equipment.

As for free time, he is also still allowed to read books and religious content to help pass the day while in solitary confinement.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With Civil Lawsuits

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of sexual misconduct in civil lawsuits.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of sexual misconduct in civil lawsuits.

As Radar previously reported, Combs' legal woes may not be over when he's released from prison, as he is still facing dozens of active civil lawsuits against him accusing him of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, battery and more.

Most recently, a lawsuit alleged that he'd inappropriately touched a minor in 2007.

"Defendant Combs' conduct ... was outrageous, intended to terrorize and cause him emotional distress, and did in fact cause him emotional distress," the lawsuit read. "The assault was so extreme as to go beyond the bound of decency and be regarded intolerable by civilized society."

However, Combs' rep hit back at the claims.

"This is a lie and completely made up. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone," his spokesperson said at the time. "These allegations will be disproven like all of the rest. He is going to pursue all avenues he can to defend himself and make sure those who start and spread lies are held responsible."

Combs has denied all other allegations.

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