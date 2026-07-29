Diddy's Prison Victory: Sean Combs' Release Date Moved Up — As Rapper Sits in Solitary After Fight

Back in October 2025, Diddy was found guilty on two prostitution-related charges and subsequently sentenced to serve just over four years in prison. However, his date has been moved up several times now.

He was originally set to walk free in June 2028. That was later bumped to April 2028, then late February 2028. Now, TMZ has reported that he will be released from incarceration on January 24, 2028.

However, it is unclear why the change was made.