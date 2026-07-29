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Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
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EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Locked In' on Prison Makeover as He Is 'Addicted to Fitness'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is allegedly addicted to fitness while serving time behind bars in prison.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is allegedly addicted to fitness while serving time behind bars in prison.

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July 29 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has made fitness his top priority as he serves his sentence following a 2025 conviction on prostitution-related crimes.

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Diddy Drops 35 Pounds Ahead of Planned 2028 Prison Release Transformation

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs has made fitness his top priority after losing 35 pounds while serving his sentence.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has made fitness his top priority after losing 35 pounds while serving his sentence.

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Having already dropped 35 pounds, the rapper, 56, plans to look his best when he's sprung from the slammer in February 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Diddy knows the cameras will be waiting the moment he's released," one insider said. "He's determined to walk out looking leaner, stronger and healthier than the day he went in. He believes first impressions will matter."

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Diddy Treats Every Workout as Preparation for His Next Chapter Ahead

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An insider said Combs wants to leave prison looking leaner and stronger when he's released in February 2028.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider said Combs wants to leave prison looking leaner and stronger when he's released in February 2028.

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A source said: "He's treating every workout like preparation for the next chapter.

"He wants people talking about how different he looks before they even start talking about anything else. The comeback begins with his body."

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