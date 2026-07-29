EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Locked In' on Prison Makeover as He Is 'Addicted to Fitness'
July 29 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has made fitness his top priority as he serves his sentence following a 2025 conviction on prostitution-related crimes.
Diddy Drops 35 Pounds Ahead of Planned 2028 Prison Release Transformation
Having already dropped 35 pounds, the rapper, 56, plans to look his best when he's sprung from the slammer in February 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Diddy knows the cameras will be waiting the moment he's released," one insider said. "He's determined to walk out looking leaner, stronger and healthier than the day he went in. He believes first impressions will matter."
Diddy Treats Every Workout as Preparation for His Next Chapter Ahead
A source said: "He's treating every workout like preparation for the next chapter.
"He wants people talking about how different he looks before they even start talking about anything else. The comeback begins with his body."